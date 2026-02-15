India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND-A Seek First Win Against In-Form PAK-A

India A captain Radha Yadav and UAE captain Esha Oza at the toss ahead of their ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match on February 13, 2026. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1

Welcome to the live coverage of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group A Match 6 between India A and Pakistan at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday, February 15, 2026. India A, the defending champions who won the inaugural tournament in 2023, are still winless this year. The Women in Blue, led by experienced campaigner Radha Yadav, lost their opener to the United Arab Emirates by seven wickets. They will face a tough test against Pakistan A, who are top of the group following a 30-run win over Nepal. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India A vs Pakistan A women’s cricket match right here.

15 Feb 2026, 12:05:55 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update Pakistan A captain Hafsa Khalid has won the toss and opted to bat first today.

15 Feb 2026, 11:53:48 am IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Full Squads India A Women: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Nandini Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya, Jintimani Kalita, Nandni Sharma, Deeya Yadav. Pakistan A Women: Yusra Amir (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Hafsa Khalid (c), Gull Rukh, Noreen Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhtar, Eman Naseer, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Umm-e-Hani, Lubna Behram, Komal Khan, Neha Sharmin.

15 Feb 2026, 11:37:30 am IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Match Details Fixture: India A Women vs Pakistan A Women, Group A Match 6

Series: ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, Thailand

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM IST