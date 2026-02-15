India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND-A Seek First Win Against In-Form PAK-A

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND-A vs PAK-A match at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, on February 15, 2026

India A vs Pakistan A live score ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group A match 6
India A captain Radha Yadav and UAE captain Esha Oza at the toss ahead of their ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match on February 13, 2026. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Welcome to the live coverage of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group A Match 6 between India A and Pakistan at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday, February 15, 2026. India A, the defending champions who won the inaugural tournament in 2023, are still winless this year. The Women in Blue, led by experienced campaigner Radha Yadav, lost their opener to the United Arab Emirates by seven wickets. They will face a tough test against Pakistan A, who are top of the group following a 30-run win over Nepal. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India A vs Pakistan A women’s cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update

Pakistan A captain Hafsa Khalid has won the toss and opted to bat first today.

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Full Squads

India A Women: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Nandini Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya, Jintimani Kalita, Nandni Sharma, Deeya Yadav.

Pakistan A Women: Yusra Amir (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Hafsa Khalid (c), Gull Rukh, Noreen Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhtar, Eman Naseer, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Umm-e-Hani, Lubna Behram, Komal Khan, Neha Sharmin.

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: India A Women vs Pakistan A Women, Group A Match 6

  • Series: ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

  • Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, Thailand

  • Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

  • Time: 12:30 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match between India A and Pakistan A in Bangkok. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
Tags

