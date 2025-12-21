India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Win Toss – See Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India vs Pakistan live streaming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 final
India U19's captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan U19's captain Farhan Yousaf before their ACC U19 Asia Cup final match on December 21, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
India are taking on Pakistan in the final match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

LIVE BLOG | India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update

India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s match.

India vs Pakistan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XI

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh.

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam.

India vs Pakistan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Pakistan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.

