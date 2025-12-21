India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Win Toss – See Playing XIs

India are taking on Pakistan in the final match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 21, 2025.
India vs Pakistan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update
India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s match.
India vs Pakistan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XI
India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh.
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam.
India vs Pakistan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Pakistan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.