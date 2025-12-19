Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the second semi-final of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 between Bangladesh and Pakistan: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Pakistan beat UAE by 70 runs in their previous U-19 Asia Cup outing. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
Summary
  • Pakistan finished second behind India in Group A

  • Bangladesh topped Group B to make the semi-finals

  • Toss delayed due to rain in Dubai

Defending champions Bangladesh face Pakistan in the second semi-final of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Friday, December 19. Watch the BAN U19 vs PAK U19 match live.

Pakistan finished second behind India in Group A, while Bangladesh topped Group B to make the last-four stage of the continental tournament. India are taking on Sri Lanka in the other semi-final at the ICC Academy Ground.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Toss Update

Rain in Dubai has delayed the toss at the Sevens Stadium.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Playing XIs

To be updated

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-final be telecast and live streamed?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-final will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in the country.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Squads

Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Momin Qamar, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammed Huzaifa, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq

Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Shahria Al-Amin, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Shahriar Ahmed, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shadhin Islam, Md Sobuj, Md Abdullah

