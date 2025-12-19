India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup: In-Form IND Take On Rugged SL In First Semi-Final

India Vs Sri Lanka, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Indian Colts take on Sri Lanka in the first semi-final. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND U19 vs SL U19, 1st semi-final fixture at ICC Academy Ground on December 19, 2025

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
India U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19
India U19 take on Sri Lanka U19 in the 1st semi-final ACCMedia1
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Under-19s clash featuring Sri Lanka and India in the semi-final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, December 19. The match, scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, carries major significance as both teams eye a spot in the final of this prestigious age-group tournament featuring the best young talent from across Asia. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND U19 vs SL U19, 1st semi-final fixture at ICC Academy Ground on December 19, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Streaming Info

When and where is the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be played on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10:30 AM IST. The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match live on TV and online?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil

Sri Lanka U19: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara.

Published At:


