India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup: In-Form IND Take On Rugged SL In First Semi-Final

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Streaming Info
When and where is the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match being played?
The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be played on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10:30 AM IST. The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match live on TV and online?
The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Squads
India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil
Sri Lanka U19: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara.