India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

India will make their eighth appearance in the summit clash of the continental showpiece after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a truncated 20-over encounter. The Indian bowling unit, which has been spot on throughout the tournament, restricted Sri Lanka to 138 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra (61 not out off 45 balls) was well complemented by Aaron George (58 not out off 49 balls) as India chased down the target in 18 overs.