India Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Preview: Blue Colts Eye Asia Cup Final Revenge Against Shaheens

The Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, will be hoping to avenge their loss at the U-19 Asia Cup final last year against Pakistan Shaheens. The arch-rivals are set to face off in a crucial Super 6 game, which is effectively a quarter-final clash

India Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Preview
Indian U-19 team in action (Photo: ICC)
  • India face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup

  • This is a crucial Super 6 fixture

  • Shaheens had won against Blue Colts last year in the U-19 Asia Cup final

Five-time champions India will look to avenge their humiliating Asia Cup final loss against arch-rivals Pakistan when the two teams lock horns in a Super Six match of the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

India lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai, on December 21 last after winning the group match of the same tournament against the arch-rivals by 90 runs on December 14.

And come Sunday, the Ayush Mhatre-led Indian side would be itching for a revenge of that loss.

India are also likely to continue with their 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

The Indian Under-19 team avoided the post-match handshake with Pakistan in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup. The Indians had also skipped the gesture during the two sides' group stage match of that tournament as well.

It has been a dominant run for India so far in the Under-19 World Cup. The Indians started their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over USA, before beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stage.

In their first Super Six match, India thrashed hosts Zimbabwe by a massive 204 runs on January 27 to continue their unbeaten run.

But in Pakistan, a strong opponent awaits India next up and the big loss in the Asia Cup final would be haunting the Mhatre-led side.

Wicket-keeper Abhigyan Kundu (183 runs from four matches, 80 highest score) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (166 runs from four matches) have been consistent with the bat, scoring two fifties each but they would look to convert those into three-figure marks.

Vihaan Malhotra (151 runs from four matches) is one more batter India would be banking on as the left-hander smashed an unbeaten 109 against Zimbabwe in the last match and would be looking to carry on his good form.

On the bowling front, right-arm medium pacer Henil Patel (10 wickets in four matches) and left-arm fast bowler Udhav Mohan, who picked up three wickets in the last match against Zimbabwe, have been the standout performers for India.

Skipper Mhatre too sparkled with his off-break with three scalps against Zimbabwe, while right-arm medium RS Amrish has also been among wickets upfront.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their opening group game against England but won their next two matches against Scotland and Zimbabwe.

They notched a comprehensive 8-wicket win over New Zealand in their Super Six match on January 27, and are coming into the India game with confidence.

Opener Sameer Minhas, who orchestrated India's defeat in the U-19 Asia Cup final with a magnificent 172, has been in impressive form in the tournament, scoring 74 not out against Zimbabwe in their group match and 76 in the win against New Zealand in Super Sixes.

Minhas will again be the thorn in the flesh for India who will plot to remove him early in the innings and curb his run-scoring.

In the bowling department, right-arm pacer Ali Raza has been Pakistan's key man with 12 wickets from four matches, and Indian batters will have to plan to tackle him. Another right-arm pacer Abdul Subhan has also been among the wickets with 10 from four matches.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Preview: Squads

India: Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Singh.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Sameer Minhas, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Niqab Shafiq, Umar Zaib.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Preview: Where To Watch?

The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

