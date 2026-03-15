Rahul Dravid Credits India’s Strong Talent Pipeline For Recent ICC Triumphs

Rahul Dravid says India’s vast cricketing talent is finally translating into global success, highlighting the country’s strong domestic structure and recent victories in major tournaments

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Rahul Dravid Credits India’s Strong Talent Pipeline For Recent ICC Triumphs
File photo of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid. Photo: X/BCCI
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Summary of this article

  • Rahul Dravid said India’s deep talent pool is finally translating into consistent global success

  • The former coach credited the strong domestic structure and youth development system for India’s rise

  • India’s recent victories in major ICC tournaments highlight the country’s long-standing cricketing potential

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday said the country's rich cricketing potential is now translating into tangible success, with a string of victories in global tournaments reflecting the talent long present in Indian cricket.

India have been on a winning spree in ICC events winning each of the last two men's T20 World Cups, women’s ODI World Cup, men's U-19 World Cup as well as the women's U-19 T20 World Cup over the last two years.

Dravid, honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award during the BCCI's annual awards function, told Star Sports, “It just kind of feels right, right?"

"Almost everything coming together at this point of time where Indian cricket has always had great potential and it's (about) realising that potential on the field as well. Off the field, I think we've always had everything we needed and on the field, it's been great to see that potential being realised."

Dravid said the success is due to various factors, from players to administrators and fans, coming together.

“It's been phenomenal. It's just been amazing to see the way Indian cricket has grown over these three decades,” he said reflecting from the time he made his debut in 1996.

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“Indian cricket has always had amazing talent. We've always had really good administrators. We've always had really good coaches (and) we've been able to back that up with incredible infrastructure. We've always had a fantastic domestic system, (a) very good junior cricket system.”

"And some of the most incredible fans in the world. The kind of supporters and fans that we have, deserved all of this to come together, to have success on the field. It's amazing to see how that all of that is coming together now.”

Dravid, who coached India to the T20 World Cup win in 2024, credited the current side for living up to the expectations.

"It was just lovely to see... Just the performance of the world T20 side, the expectations were immense. They started off as favourites, and it's not always easy,” Dravid said.

"Yes, of course, they're a very good side, but it's not always easy to start off as favourites and be there right at the end and lift a trophy. It comes with its own pressures, its own challenges. It was just really good to see Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) and Gautam (Gambhir) and the team really do that,” he said.

Dravid was pleased with the success of Sanju Samson, adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his incredible performances towards the end.

“It was really nice to see Sanju (to) be able to sort of get it all together in those final three games — very important games for India,” the former skipper said.

“For a long time, Sanju has been in and out of the team. He has performed well, he (also) has had some tough times. It was just really good to see someone like him who's worked pretty hard.”

“It's really nice to see when it all comes together and the success that he did (at) such a critical and important phase for Indian cricket,” Dravid added.

Dravid said he was “grateful” for winning the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Very grateful for receiving the award. Very grateful for the many opportunities that I've received in my life and the opportunities that I've got,” he said.

“(I was) lucky to have played with some of the greatest cricketers and been lucky to have travelled the world playing for my for the country. (I’ve) been lucky to be involved in the game after I retired as well and very humbled by the opportunities that the game is given,” Dravid added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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