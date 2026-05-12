Rahul Dravid Is Officially A Team Owner Now – All You Need To Know About The Newest Cricket League

Summary of this article
Rahul Dravid was announced as the owner of Dublin Guardians in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL)
Senior leaders from Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and Cricket Netherlands attended the event
ETPL features teams from Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam
Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid was announced as the owner of the Dublin Guardians franchise ahead of the launch of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The inaugural season of the tournament will run from August 26 to September 20, 2026.
“What attracted me to ETPL was the larger vision behind it, the opportunity to help grow cricket in Europe by strengthening grassroots development and creating pathways for emerging talent across Ireland and Europe,” Dravid said in a press release.
“Dublin already has a passionate cricketing community and enormous potential for growth. Nurturing the next generation has always been important to me, and I believe ETPL can play a meaningful role in that journey.”
The European T20 Premier League, launched in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association, confirmed its complete six-team franchise line-up during a launch event on Monday. The franchises will be based in Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.
The launch event was attended by team owners and league officials. Vipul Aggarwal (Glasgow), and Jonty Rhodes and Madhukar Shree (Rotterdam) were present, as were ETPL co-founders Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul, and Dhiraj Malhotra.
Senior European cricket administrators also attended the ceremony, including Brian MacNeice (Chair of Cricket Ireland), Sarah Keane (CEO of Cricket Ireland), Roland Lefebvre (Director of High Performance at Cricket Netherlands), and Trudy Lindblade (CEO of Cricket Scotland).
The franchise owners are as follows:
Dublin: Rahul Dravid
Belfast: Glenn Maxwell and Rohan Lund
Edinburgh: Kyle Mills, Nathan McCullum, and Rachel Wiseman
Glasgow: Vipul Aggarwal and Chris Gayle
Amsterdam: Steve Waugh, Jamie Dwyer, and Tim Thomas
Rotterdam: Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, and Samir Shah, with Madhukar Shree as managing partner
The tournament is expected to feature several leading international stars, including Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen.
(With PTI Inputs)