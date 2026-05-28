Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: The Boys In Green Welcome QAT To Dublin

Republic of Ireland's match-winner Evan Ferguson File

Hello and welcome to live coverage of tonight's international friendly match featuring Republic of Ireland against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium. The Boys in Green play their first official match since then, having played an unofficial game against Grenada when at a training camp in Spain two weeks ago, winning 5-0. Get the play-by-play updates and score for the ROI vs QAT game to played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 May 2026, 11:42:31 pm IST Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar Live Score, International Friendly: H2H Matches Played: 2

ROI Won: 1

QAT Won: 0

Draw: 1

28 May 2026, 11:13:33 pm IST Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs Out Your Ireland starting XI to face Qatar 🇮🇪



A strong selection from Heimir Hallgrímsson with Nathan Collins captaining the side©️



Kick-off at the Aviva is 7:45pm 🏟️☘️ pic.twitter.com/RDT3BKFyMk — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) May 28, 2026 #AlAnnabi squad selected by Julen Lopetegui 📋

for the Ireland friendly 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ScDtQmuh18 — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) May 28, 2026