Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: The Boys In Green Welcome QAT To Dublin

Republic Of Ireland aim to get ready for the the FIFA World Cup 2026 with an international friendly match against Qatar in Dublin. Get the play-by-play updates and score for the ROI vs QAT game to played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Updated on:
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Republic Of Ireland vs Qatar live score
Republic of Ireland's match-winner Evan Ferguson File
Hello and welcome to live coverage of tonight's international friendly match featuring Republic of Ireland against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium. The Boys in Green play their first official match since then, having played an unofficial game against Grenada when at a training camp in Spain two weeks ago, winning 5-0. Get the play-by-play updates and score for the ROI vs QAT game to played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar Live Score, International Friendly: H2H

  • Matches Played: 2

  • ROI Won: 1

  • QAT Won: 0

  • Draw: 1

Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs Out

Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar Live Score, International Friendly: Awaiting Starting XIs

Summary
Summary of this article

We will update you with the starting XI when it comes available.

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