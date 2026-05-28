Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: The Boys In Green Welcome QAT To Dublin
Republic Of Ireland aim to get ready for the the FIFA World Cup 2026 with an international friendly match against Qatar in Dublin. Get the play-by-play updates and score for the ROI vs QAT game to played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, right here
Republic of Ireland's match-winner Evan Ferguson File
Hello and welcome to live coverage of tonight's international friendly match featuring Republic of Ireland against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium. The Boys in Green play their first official match since then, having played an unofficial game against Grenada when at a training camp in Spain two weeks ago, winning 5-0. Get the play-by-play updates and score for the ROI vs QAT game to played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, right here
LIVE UPDATES
Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar Live Score, International Friendly: H2H
Matches Played: 2
ROI Won: 1
QAT Won: 0
Draw: 1
Republic Of Ireland Vs Qatar Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs Out