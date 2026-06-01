Arsenal English Premier League 2025-26 Trophy Parade: See Best Photos From Gunners' Title Celebrations

Arsenal celebrated their historic 2025-26 Premier League title win—the club’s first top-flight championship in 22 years—with a massive trophy parade through the streets of Islington on Sunday, May 31, 2026. An estimated crowd of up to one million fans lined the 5.6-mile route, which started and finished at the Emirates Stadium. Captain Martin Odegaard led the celebrations as the players wound their way through north London. Despite the team's heartbreak in the Champions League final just 18 hours prior, fans created a ferocious atmosphere, with red smoke from flares filling the sky. The event, which also honored the women’s team's FIFA Women’s Champions Cup victory, solidified a momentous day for the club as they showcased the league trophy.

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Arsenal English Premier League 2025-26 Trophy Parade London
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, lifts the trophy during a parade for winning the English Premier League title, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal English Premier League 2025-26 Trophy Parade
The Arsenal team on an open top bus present the trophy to fans, surrounded by red flare smoke, during a parade for winning the English Premier League title, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal English Premier League 2025-26
The Arsenal team on an open top bus present the trophy to fans, surrounded by red flare smoke, during a parade for winning the English Premier League title, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal epl Trophy Parade in London
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, lifts the trophy during a parade for winning the English Premier League title, in London, London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal premier league Trophy Parade in London
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, lifts the trophy during a parade for winning the English Premier League title, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal team English Premier League 2025-26 Trophy Parade
The Arsenal team on an open top bus present the trophy to fans, surrounded by red flare smoke, during a parade for winning the English Premier League title, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2025-26 Trophy Parade in London
The Arsenal team on an open top bus present the trophy to fans, surrounded by red flare smoke, during a parade for winning the English Premier League title, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal Trophy Parade
The Arsenal team on an open top bus present the trophy to fans, surrounded by red flare smoke, during a parade for winning the English Premier League title, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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