Arsenal English Premier League 2025-26 Trophy Parade: See Best Photos From Gunners' Title Celebrations
Arsenal celebrated their historic 2025-26 Premier League title win—the club’s first top-flight championship in 22 years—with a massive trophy parade through the streets of Islington on Sunday, May 31, 2026. An estimated crowd of up to one million fans lined the 5.6-mile route, which started and finished at the Emirates Stadium. Captain Martin Odegaard led the celebrations as the players wound their way through north London. Despite the team's heartbreak in the Champions League final just 18 hours prior, fans created a ferocious atmosphere, with red smoke from flares filling the sky. The event, which also honored the women’s team's FIFA Women’s Champions Cup victory, solidified a momentous day for the club as they showcased the league trophy.
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