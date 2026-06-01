PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade: See Best Photos From Paris Saint-Germain's Title Celebrations

Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their second consecutive historic UEFA Champions League title with a spectacular trophy parade through the streets of Paris. Thousands of passionate supporters lined the route, creating a sea of red and blue as the team showcased the coveted trophy atop an open-top bus. Players and staff shared in the jubilant atmosphere, connecting with fans who had waited years for this sustained continental dominance. Chants echoed across the city, honoring the squad's resilience and tactical mastery throughout the back-to-back tournament campaigns. The parade concluded near the iconic Eiffel Tower, where a final celebration solidified the club's status as repeat European champions. This monumental event marked a crowning achievement in PSG's history, cementing their current era of dominance.

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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Paris in Pics
PSG members celebrate at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, after the team won the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade
Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Luis Enrique celebrates at Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris during a special event organized to celebrate with supporters after their victory over Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League soccer final. | Photo: Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Parc des Princes stadium
PSG players celebrate with the trophy at Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris during a special event organized to celebrate with supporters after their victory over Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League soccer final. | Photo: Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26
PSG's Marquinhos and Nasser al-Khelaïfi celebrates at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, after the team won the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade in paris
PSG members celebrate at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, after the team won the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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PSG fans UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Paris
PSG fans celebrate their Champions League final victory against Arsenal at the Parc des Princes in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Paris in Pics-Ousmane Dembele
PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, after the team won the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Paris in Pics-Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha waves at supporters Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris during a special event organized to celebrate with supporters after their victory over Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League soccer final. | Photo: Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Paris in Pics-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, after the team won the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Paris in Pics-João Neves
PSG's João Neves celebrates at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, after the team won the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Paris in Pics-PSGs Fabián Ruiz
PSG's Fabián Ruiz during celebration at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, after the team won the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade Paris in Pics-PSG fans celebrate
PSG fans celebrate their Champions League final victory against Arsenal at the Parc des Princes in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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