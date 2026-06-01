PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy Parade: See Best Photos From Paris Saint-Germain's Title Celebrations
Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their second consecutive historic UEFA Champions League title with a spectacular trophy parade through the streets of Paris. Thousands of passionate supporters lined the route, creating a sea of red and blue as the team showcased the coveted trophy atop an open-top bus. Players and staff shared in the jubilant atmosphere, connecting with fans who had waited years for this sustained continental dominance. Chants echoed across the city, honoring the squad's resilience and tactical mastery throughout the back-to-back tournament campaigns. The parade concluded near the iconic Eiffel Tower, where a final celebration solidified the club's status as repeat European champions. This monumental event marked a crowning achievement in PSG's history, cementing their current era of dominance.
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