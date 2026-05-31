RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Registers Fifty Off 25 Balls, His Fastest Of Indian Premier League - Check Stats

India's batting maestro Virat Kohli putting on a batting master-class for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans. The former captain reached the 50-run mark off 25 balls, making it his fastest fifty in IPL history.
His previous best was off 26 balls to reach 50 runs for RCB in the 2018 IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.
Fastest 50s for Kohli in the IPL (by balls faced)
25 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026
26 vs RR, Bengaluru, 2018
26 vs DC, Delhi, 2018
27 vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025
Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru putting on a superb bowling effort as they exploited a slow pitch to perfection, restricting a lethargic Gujarat Titans to a sub-par 155 for eight in the final on Sunday.
Shot-making was not exactly an easy proposition on the pitch No. 6 at the Narendra Modi stadium, a mix of red and black soil, and it aptly reflected in the GT batting.
GT had to thank their batters Jos Buttler (19) and Washington Sundar, who brought up his fifty in 37 balls, as they tried to keep the innings of Titans together but they struggled to shake off their defensive mien.
The young pacer Rasikh Salam Dhar (3/27), who continued his impressive run behind lead bowlers Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood, shone with the ball as GT batters failed to put to deliver when it mattered in the final.