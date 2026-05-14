IPL Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Stunning Century Sends RCB To Top; PBKS Seek Turnaround After Four Straight Losses

Summary of this article
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 as RCB defeated KKR by six wickets in Raipur
Jamie Overton returned to the UK after suffering a right thigh injury during IPL 2026
England dropped Zak Crawley for the upcoming New Zealand Test series and handed Emilio Gay a maiden call-up
The gloomy skies over Raipur threatened to ruin the night, but Virat Kohli made sure the spotlight stayed firmly on him. After a 75-minute rain delay and back-to-back ducks coming into the contest, the RCB opener walked out with visible intent and never looked back.
Kohli’s unbeaten 105 off 60 balls powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and lifted the defending champions back to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table. The celebration after reaching his ninth IPL century was measured, but the emotion was unmistakable. This was Kohli reminding everyone that the “chase master” tag still belongs to him.
The innings also added another massive chapter to Kohli’s IPL legacy. The RCB star now has over 8,900 IPL runs in more than 265 matches alongside nine centuries and 63-plus fifties. Against KKR specifically, Kohli has enjoyed one of his strongest matchups in the league, crossing 1,100 runs against the franchise with multiple match-winning knocks.
His latest hundred arrived at the perfect moment for Bengaluru, who needed a statement win in the race for a top-two finish. KKR, meanwhile, missed a huge opportunity to stay alive in the playoff battle despite posting 192/4 after brilliant knocks from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (71) and Rinku Singh (49*).
RCB’s victory has now significantly tightened the qualification race. Bengaluru moved to 16 points and strengthened their chances of securing a top-two finish alongside Gujarat Titans. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings remain in the hunt, while KKR’s road has become extremely difficult after today's defeat. Mumbai Indian and Lucknow Super Giants are already eliminated, leaving the remaining contenders scrambling for the final playoff spots heading into the last stretch of the league stage.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|-0.198
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
Preity Zinta Responds To “Fake Narratives” Ahead Of Crucial PBKS Clash
While RCB celebrated in Raipur, Punjab Kings spent the day dealing with pressure of a different kind. Co-owner Preity Zinta publicly hit back at what she called “calculated misinformation” surrounding the franchise after four straight defeats. Social media speculation around players and dressing-room discipline had intensified during PBKS’ sudden slump, prompting both Zinta and the franchise to issue strong statements asking fans and media to avoid spreading unverified claims.
The timing is significant because PBKS now head into a must-win clash against Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala. Punjab were comfortably at the top of the table just two weeks ago after a six-match unbeaten streak, but four consecutive defeats have dragged them into a crowded qualification battle.
Mumbai Indians are already eliminated from the tournament, but they still possess enough firepower to disrupt Punjab’s campaign. With Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya still delivering with the bat, Punjab’s bigger concern remains their fielding and death bowling, both of which have collapsed badly during the losing streak.
Qualification Race Tightens Dramatically
RCB’s win over KKR may ultimately become one of the defining results of the season. Bengaluru now control their own destiny in the top-two race, especially with their net run rate remaining among the best in the tournament. Gujarat Titans still sit near the top, but RCB’s momentum and Kohli’s return to form have suddenly made them serious contenders for a direct route to Qualifier 1.
KKR, on the other hand, are running out of room for error. Their defeat in Raipur leaves them needing near-perfect results in the remaining fixtures, while also depending on other teams to slip. The frustration will be even greater because Raghuvanshi and Rinku had done enough to set up a winning total. Raghuvanshi’s 71 off 46 balls was one of the most mature knocks of the season from a young batter, while Rinku continued his incredible finishing form with scores of 53*, 83*, 22* and 49* in his last four innings.
SRH, PBKS, RR and CSK are also caught in the middle of the playoff traffic jam. PBKS still have the advantage in points, but another defeat could completely change the standings again. RR remain inconsistent but dangerous, while Chennai continue to stay alive through their strong all-round performances.
Photo Of the Day
Virat Kohli stood still under the Raipur lights, looked towards the sky and placed his hand on his chest after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a memorable victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. The unbeaten 105 not only ended his brief rough patch after consecutive ducks, but also pushed RCB back to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. The celebration reflected relief, gratitude and satisfaction from a batter who once again carried his team through a high-pressure chase with a vintage century.
Injury Concerns And Squad Changes Begin To Matter
Injuries are beginning to shape the playoff race as franchises scramble to manage depleted squads heading into the final stretch of IPL 2026. Chennai Super Kings suffered one of the biggest setbacks of the week after England all-rounder Jamie Overton returned to the UK with a right thigh injury. CSK confirmed that Overton would undergo “further assessment and management” in England, although the franchise has not officially ruled him out for the remainder of the season.
The timing is a massive blow for Chennai because Overton had quietly become one of their most impactful players this season. The seam-bowling all-rounder picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average below 18 while also scoring 136 runs at a strike rate above 158.
He had just delivered a Player-of-the-Match performance against Lucknow Super Giants before the injury setback. With no direct like-for-like replacement available in the squad, CSK are now expected to reshuffle their overseas balance, with Australian pacer Spencer Johnson emerging as a possible option.
CSK’s injury list has continued to grow through the campaign. Ramakrishna Ghosh has already been ruled out with a foot injury, leading the franchise to sign Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement.
Ayush Mhatre and Khaleel Ahmed have also struggled with fitness concerns during the season, while uncertainty still remains around MS Dhoni’s availability after he missed another phase of matches. The constant personnel changes have forced franchises across the league to rely heavily on impact substitutes and backup Indian players at a crucial stage of the tournament.
Quote Of The Day - Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli admitted after the match that the century mattered less to him than the points RCB earned in the playoff race. The former captain said the last two failures had genuinely bothered him because he always wants to contribute meaningfully for the team.
“The celebration wasn't a big one because we know the importance of the points right now.”
“Century or no century, the more important thing is finishing the game and making sure we got those two points.”
Elsewhere In Cricket
The Caribbean Premier League is heading into a new era in 2026 with the addition of Jamaica Kingsmen as the tournament’s seventh franchise. CPL organisers have also introduced updated player draft and overseas signing rules, allowing teams greater flexibility in squad building ahead of the new season. Several IPL stars are expected to feature once the Indian season concludes.
England, meanwhile, announced a reshaped squad for the upcoming New Zealand Test series. Zak Crawley was dropped after poor form, while Emilio Gay and James Rew earned maiden call-ups. In another major development, experienced all-rounder Liam Dawson retired from first-class cricket but confirmed he will continue playing white-ball cricket.
Preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup are also gathering pace after the ICC released the warm-up fixture schedule. India continue to test combinations ahead of the tournament, while Australia begin a new phase under captain Sophie Molineux following Alyssa Healy’s retirement.
How many runs did Virat Kohli score against KKR?
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls for RCB.
Why did Jamie Overton leave IPL 2026?
Jamie Overton returned to the UK due to a right thigh injury.