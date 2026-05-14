IPL Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Stunning Century Sends RCB To Top; PBKS Seek Turnaround After Four Straight Losses

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)