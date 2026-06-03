French Open 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Men's Singles Matches On Day 10

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Alexander Zverev and Jakub Mensik reached the French Open semi-finals on Day 10, ending Rafael Jodar and Joao Fonseca's breakout runs at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Jodar live score French Open 2026 quarter-final Roland-Garros
Germany’s Alexander Zverev returns to Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Summary of this article

  • Zverev beat teenage wildcard Jodar 7-6, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals as the highest remaining seed after Sinner's exit

  • Mensik ended Fonseca's fairytale run with a straight-sets win, setting up a semi-final against Zverev

  • With Alcaraz injured and Sinner and Djokovic already out, Zverev is now the overwhelming favourite for the title

Day 10 at Roland Garros delivered a compelling men's quarterfinal double-header, confirming Alexander Zverev and Jakub Mensik as the first two semi-finalists on the men's side. Mensik's incredible run continued on Tuesday evening after he defeated Joao Fonseca in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(3), to advance to the semi-final round.

Earlier in the day, Zverev dispatched teenage Spaniard Rafael Jodar. With Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic already gone and Carlos Alcaraz sidelined through injury, no man who reached the quarterfinals has ever won a major before, making this one of the most open men's draws in recent Grand Slam memory.

Zverev Ends Jodar's Fairytale, Mensik Stops Fonseca

Zverev ended 19-year-old Jodar's French Open dreams at the quarter-final stage, beating the Spaniard 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-3. The highest seed and clear favourite left in the draw following the shock exits of Sinner, Djokovic and Alcaraz's injury, Zverev rallied impressively after the Spaniard served for the opening set at 5-3, reeling off four of the next five games before sealing it in a tie-break. Once the opener was secured, the German's class told as Jodar's resistance crumbled.

Related Content
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Brazil's Joao Fonseca during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Tuesday - AP
Germany’s Alexander Zverev reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Spain’s Rafael Jodar at the French Open in Paris, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
Germany’s Alexander Zverev returns to Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Poland's Iga Swiatek leaves the court after losing to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Sunday, May 31, 2026 - (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The evening match between Mensik and Fonseca was billed as a clash of two teenage prodigies, and it lived up to its billing. Mensik dominated with his serve, amassing nine aces and winning 83 percent of his first-serve points. In the first set, Mensik broke Fonseca with the score tied at two games apiece and held serve from there to take it 6-4, with the same pattern repeating in the second set.

Fonseca, who had earlier beaten Djokovic and Ruud to reach the last eight, made Mensik fight hard in the third, saving six match points before the Czech sealed it in a tie-break. "It was one of my best performances so far," Mensik said.

A Semi-Final Built for the Ages

The crowd at Roland Garros watching the quarterfinal was firmly behind Fonseca, the Brazilian with the kind of charm he could turn into global stardom. Mensik is far more stoic but has a punishing serve. They might not yet be at the level of Sinner and Alcaraz, but they are creeping ever closer.

For now, it is Mensik who advances, setting up a mouth-watering semi-final with Zverev, the 2024 runner-up who remains the clear favourite to finally claim his first Grand Slam title. Aryna Sabalenka, Diana Shnaider, Anna Kalinskaya and Maja Chwalinska complete the remaining quarterfinal action on Wednesday.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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