French Open 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Men's Singles Matches On Day 10

The evening match between Mensik and Fonseca was billed as a clash of two teenage prodigies, and it lived up to its billing. Mensik dominated with his serve, amassing nine aces and winning 83 percent of his first-serve points. In the first set, Mensik broke Fonseca with the score tied at two games apiece and held serve from there to take it 6-4, with the same pattern repeating in the second set.