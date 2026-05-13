RCB Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Wet Outfield Forces Delay Before Big Clash

Rain delayed the toss ahead of the crucial IPL 2026 clash between RCB and KKR in Raipur, with both teams battling for vital playoff points

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RCB Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Wet Outfield Forces Delay Before Big Clash
RCB Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Wet Outfield Forces Delay Before Big Clash Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB meet KKR in match 57 of the Indian Premier League 2026

  • Toss has been delayed due to rain in Raipur

  • Check playing XIs and impact subs lists ofr both teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur, though rain has already delayed the toss ahead of the contest.

RCB enter the match placed second on the points table with 14 points from 11 games and a win would significantly boost their hopes of securing a top-two finish alongside table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

KKR, meanwhile, are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race after reviving their campaign with four consecutive victories following a difficult start to the season. The match carries huge importance for both sides, especially with the points table tightening in the final phase of the league stage.

Raipur’s surface has generally assisted bowlers this season, while weather interruptions could further impact playing conditions if rain continues during the evening in this high-pressure encounter.

Also Check: RCB Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Toss has been delayed due to rain.

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XI

Playing XIs will be announced after the toss.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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