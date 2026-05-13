RCB Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Wet Outfield Forces Delay Before Big Clash

Summary of this article
RCB meet KKR in match 57 of the Indian Premier League 2026
Toss has been delayed due to rain in Raipur
Check playing XIs and impact subs lists ofr both teams
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur, though rain has already delayed the toss ahead of the contest.
RCB enter the match placed second on the points table with 14 points from 11 games and a win would significantly boost their hopes of securing a top-two finish alongside table-toppers Gujarat Titans.
KKR, meanwhile, are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race after reviving their campaign with four consecutive victories following a difficult start to the season. The match carries huge importance for both sides, especially with the points table tightening in the final phase of the league stage.
Raipur’s surface has generally assisted bowlers this season, while weather interruptions could further impact playing conditions if rain continues during the evening in this high-pressure encounter.
RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Toss has been delayed due to rain.
RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XI
Playing XIs will be announced after the toss.