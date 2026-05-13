RCB VS KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata’s Survival Hopes On The Line Against Second-Placed Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of IPL 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. Gujarat Titans currently lead the points table with 16 points from 12 matches, while RCB are second with 14 points from 11 games and the best net run rate in the competition. A win tonight would take Bengaluru level with GT on points and significantly strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two. KKR, meanwhile, are seventh with nine points from 10 matches and remain in a must-win situation to stay alive in the playoff race. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side heads into the clash on the back of four consecutive victories after a difficult first half of the season. Raipur’s pitch is expected to assist bowlers again, especially in the powerplay, after the previous game at the venue turned into a low-scoring thriller.

LIVE UPDATES

13 May 2026, 05:55:50 pm IST RCB Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Captains: Rajat Patidar (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Rohan Pandit

Third Umpire: Tanmay Srivastava

Current Standings: RCB (2nd), KKR (8th) Also Check: RCB Vs KKR Match Facts