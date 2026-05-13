RCB VS KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata’s Survival Hopes On The Line Against Second-Placed Bengaluru
RCB Vs KKR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur, with Bengaluru chasing a top-two finish and Kolkata fighting to keep playoff hopes alive
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of IPL 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. Gujarat Titans currently lead the points table with 16 points from 12 matches, while RCB are second with 14 points from 11 games and the best net run rate in the competition. A win tonight would take Bengaluru level with GT on points and significantly strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two. KKR, meanwhile, are seventh with nine points from 10 matches and remain in a must-win situation to stay alive in the playoff race. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side heads into the clash on the back of four consecutive victories after a difficult first half of the season. Raipur’s pitch is expected to assist bowlers again, especially in the powerplay, after the previous game at the venue turned into a low-scoring thriller.
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RCB Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Rajat Patidar (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Hello and welcome back to our live blog as RCB take on KKR in a crucial Indian Premier League clash. With Bengaluru pushing for the top spot in the standings while KKR aim to stay alive in the contest, there is plenty at stake in Raipur tonight. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates, key moments and action from RCB vs KKR.