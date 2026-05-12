RCB Vs KKR Preview, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batters Search Solidity Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen reacts after failing to play a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen reacts after failing to play a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup