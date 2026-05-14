IPL 2026 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Move To Top Spot As Playoff Race Heats Up After Match 57

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Jitesh Sharma leave the field after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur. AP Photo

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Jitesh Sharma leave the field after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur. AP Photo