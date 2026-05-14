IPL 2026 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Move To Top Spot As Playoff Race Heats Up After Match 57

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru reclaimed the top spot on the points table
Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged out Gujarat Titans on Net Run Rate with 16 points
Kolkata Knight Riders remain stuck in eighth place with nine points
In an intense encounter at the Raipur stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) surged to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after a clinical six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Chasing a formidable target of 193, the chase was headlined by a vintage masterclass from Virat Kohli, who silenced critics with a breathtaking unbeaten 105 off 60 balls. His record-extending ninth IPL century turned a challenging target into a routine stroll, ensuring RCB reached the mark with five balls to spare.
Earlier, KKR’s young sensation Angkrish Raghuvanshi had anchored his side to 192/4 with a crafty 71, supported by Rinku Singh’s unbeaten late-innings fireworks (49). However, the Knight Riders' bowling unit struggled to contain the Kohli-Padikkal partnership, as the duo added 92 runs to lay a solid foundation.
This victory marks a significant shift in IPL 2026 points table, as RCB now sits at the summit with 16 points and a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.053, virtually sealing their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.
IPL 2026 Points Table Updated
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|RCB
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|GT
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|3
|SRH
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|PBKS
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|5
|CSK
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|RR
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|DC
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|KKR
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|-0.198
|9
|MI (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|LSG (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
While RCB and Gujarat Titans (GT) battle for the top two slots, the race for the remaining spots is heating up. Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain in a commanding position despite being fourth; with a game in hand compared to the top three, they hold an 84% qualification probability.
Two wins from their final three games would guarantee their progression and keep them in the hunt for a top-two finish.
The pressure is now squarely on Punjab Kings as they prepare to host Mumbai Indians on Thursday, May 14, in the picturesque setting of Dharamsala. PBKS enter this fixture in the midst of a worrying four-match losing streak, a sharp decline for a team that was once comfortably perched at the top of the table.
SRH are currently third with 14 points, one more win should be enough to confirm their berth. CSK and RR are locked at 12 points. Chennai holds a slight statistical edge due to a better NRR, while Rajasthan must break their recent slump to avoid being overtaken.
The defeat in Raipur has been a massive blow for KKR. At eighth place with 9 points, their hopes are now mathematically slim, requiring three wins and favorable results elsewhere.
MI and LSG are officially out of the running, leaving the field clear for a five-way scramble for the final two playoff seats.
Which team is currently at the top of the IPL 2026 points table?
Following their victory over KKR, Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy the top spot with 16 points and a superior Net Run Rate.
How many points are usually needed for a team to qualify for the playoffs?
Historically, 16 points almost guarantees a top-four finish, though teams can sometimes qualify with 14 points if they have a strong Net Run Rate.
Which teams have been officially eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race?
As of May 14, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are the two teams mathematically ruled out of contention for the top four.