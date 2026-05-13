RCB Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In New Raipur?

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League on May 13 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
Google’s win probability gives RCB a slight edge at 59%, while KKR are at 41% heading into the contest
The Raipur pitch has looked slow and two-paced, with early help for pacers and enough grip for spinners, making it a surface where batters may need to settle before attacking
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League on May 13 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.
RCB come into the game second on the points table, with seven wins from 11 matches. After back-to-back defeats briefly stalled their campaign, they bounced back in style with a dramatic two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians.
Among the key RCB vs KKR match facts, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the playoff flag in sight, another win would virtually confirm their qualification and underline their strong push toward the title this season.
KKR, meanwhile, head into the contest with renewed confidence despite being placed eighth in the standings. The three-time champions have turned their campaign around after a poor start, putting together four consecutive wins to stay alive in the playoff race.
With form returning at the right time, Kolkata will see this as a major opportunity to continue their surge and upset one of the tournament’s frontrunners.
RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Google’s win probability, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the clash as slight favourites with a 59% chance of winning, while Kolkata Knight Riders stand at 41%.
RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium - Pitch Report
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has so far offered a tricky batting surface in Indian Premier League, with the first match in Raipur showing a slow wicket where scoring was far from straightforward.
The ball tended to stay low, making strokeplay difficult early on, so batters may need time to settle before attacking. Fast bowlers could find some assistance with the new ball, while spinners are expected to come into play as the innings progresses on the sluggish surface.