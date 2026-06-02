Pakistan Vs Australia Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Green Shirts Win Toss, Invite Aussies To Bat First

PAK have won the toss and elected to bowl first
PAK are leading the three-match series by 1-0
The match will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field first in the second One Day International against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday, June 2. The hosts are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 and will be vying to seal the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.
With their major players either just coming back after IPL duties or injured, Australia have manned down an inexperienced squad for the series, and the Green Shirts have taken full advantage of it by beating them comprehensively by 5 wickets in the first ODI.
Debutant Arafat Minhas turned out to be the star performer for Pakistan, who made history by becoming the first Pakistani player to take a five-for in his debut ODI match.
Babar Azam (69) and Ghazi Ghuri (65) also chipped in with handy half-centuries to take their team over the line, while chasing a lowly target of 201 runs. Only Mathew Short (55) and Matt Renshaw (61) could impress from the young Australian team with well-crafted half-centuries on a difficult wicket.
Pakistan will again try to trap Australia in slow conditions and seal the series, while the Aussies will have to bat out of their skin to negate the spin-friendly conditions and come on top to stay alive in the series.
PAK Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
PAK Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Australia: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain
PAK Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Streaming Details
The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecasted in India. You can still stream the match live on the Sports TV YouTube channel. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.