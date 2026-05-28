Pakistan Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Pakistan enter the ODI series eyeing preparation for World Cup next year
Australia face a depleted lineup due to ongoing IPL 2026 playoff commitments and significant injuries to key players
Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain an adjusted Australian side
The anticipation is palpable as Pakistan prepare to host Australia for the opening encounter of their highly-awaited three-match ODI series. Scheduled for May 30, Saturday, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, this match marks a significant return to the 50-over format for both nations in Pakistani conditions.
Pakistan enter this series with a surge of momentum, having dominated their recent T20I encounters against Australia earlier this year, where they secured a clean 3-0 sweep at the Gaddafi Stadium. However, the shift to the ODI format presents a fresh tactical challenge.
The hosts will be looking to translate their white-ball confidence into the longer format, relying on their settled core that performed so effectively in the T20s.
Pakistan’s ODI setup has undergone a major shake-up following their recent Test series defeat to Bangladesh. The most notable development is the return of former skipper Babar Azam, who missed the Bangladesh tour due to injury.
In a surprise move, senior wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been dropped from the ODI squad following a lean patch.
The 16-member squad, led again by Shaheen Shah Afridi, also sees the recall of pace spearhead Naseem Shah, all-rounder Shadab Khan, and spinner Sufyan Moqim.
The selectors have opted to inject fresh energy with three uncapped players: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, and Rohail Nazir. Unfortunately, Pakistan will be without two key batters, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, who remain sidelined due to injuries sustained earlier this year
Australia, conversely, will be eager to reclaim their authority. Known for their resilience and adaptability, the touring side will be aiming to silence the home crowd early by exploiting conditions in Rawalpindi.
This series serves as a critical litmus test for both teams' depth, especially as they look to fine-tune their squads for upcoming major ICC events.
Australia’s preparation faces a unique hurdle, as a significant portion of their squad has been engaged in the IPL 2026 playoffs, which conclude on May 31. This overlap means several high-profile players may not be available for the opening match on May 30.
The squad's leadership and personnel structure have also seen forced changes. Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh has been officially ruled out of the tour due to an ongoing injury, necessitating a change in command. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been appointed to lead the side.
Pakistan Vs Australia: Squads
Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim
Australia: Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa
When does the PAK vs AUS series begin?
The three-match ODI series kicks off on May 30, 2026, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Who is captaining Australia?
Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain the Australian side in the absence of the injured Mitchell Marsh.
Where are the PAK vs AUS matches being played?
The first ODI will be held in Rawalpindi, with the second and third matches scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.