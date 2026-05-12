Australia ODI Tour Of Pakistan 2026: Full Squad, Maiden Call-Ups, Big Omissions, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
AUS to tour PAK for a three-match ODI series starting from May 30
The ODI World Champs will miss several of their big names
Mitchell Marsh to lead side, Glenn Maxwell dropped
The Australia ODI squad for the Pakistan series was announced, which will see the reigning World Champions take on the Men In Green in a three-match series, starting from May 30. However, the Australian team will be without their frontline members, as they will be away for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the series clashes with the IPL 2026 season.
Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green are in the squad alongside the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa.
The Aussies are scheduled to arrive on Pakistani shores on May 23 in Islamabad ahead of their 1st ODI on May 30. The 1st ODI will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30. The series will then move to Gaddafi Stadium for the second and third ODIs on June 2 and June 4 respectively.
With the ICC ODI World Cup coming up next year, the series presents a fantastic opportunity for both teams to build on team combinations and form in the white-ball format.
Who's Will Miss The Series?
ODI captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will completely miss the series in Pakistan as well as Bangladesh. Others include the likes of Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis who could skip the series due to their IPL commitments.
Who Is Oliver Peake?
Australia U-19 captain Oliver Peake is roped in for the series in Pakistan. Peake has featured for Big Bash League (BBL) teams and also scored a half-century (70) on his first-class debut last season for Victoria against South Australia. Apart from Peake, there's also a spot for 25-year-old Liam Scott.
Which Aussie Stars Are Snubbed?
The big names missing from the squad are Australia's ODI World Cup winning member Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The duo were part of the Australia squad for the T20 World Cup earlier this year, but the selectors have opted for fresh faces.
AUS Tour Of PAK ODI Series 2026: Australian Squad
Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa
AUS Tour Of PAK ODI Series 2026: Schedule
First ODI: May 30, Rawalpindi
Second ODI: June 2, Lahore
Third ODI: June 4, Lahore