GT Vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara Questions Sam Curran's Absence After Surrey Return

Kumar Sangakkara questioned Sam Curran's IPL absence after the England all-rounder returned to play for Surrey
Sangakkara said Rajasthan Royals were informed Curran had suffered a season-ending injury
The Royals director backed the BCCI's strict player-availability rules and contractual obligations
Sam Curran's absence from Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 campaign has become a talking point once again after the England all-rounder was spotted playing for Surrey in England.
The issue gained further attention after Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding Curran's withdrawal, especially with the Royals reaching the playoffs without one of their marquee overseas signings.
Curran was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 before the season began due to a groin injury, prompting Rajasthan Royals to sign Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka as his replacement.
At the time, Sangakkara had described the development as a major setback, saying, "We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam's calibre so close to the start of the season." He also highlighted Curran's value as an all-rounder capable of contributing with both bat and ball.
"We were told that he had a season-ending injury"
Speaking after Rajasthan Royals' playoff exit, Sangakkara appeared surprised by Curran's recent appearances for Surrey. Referring to the information provided to the franchise earlier in the season, Sangakkara said, "We were told that Sam Curran had a season-ending injury, but I think I saw him playing for Surrey for two games or three games now, so that was disappointing."
“We'd have loved to have had him here playing for us, but I think having got Dasun Shanaka as a replacement when we were told early, everyone should be extremely proud of themselves,” said Sangakkara.
While Sangakkara stopped short of accusing the player directly, his comments indicated a degree of frustration over the lack of clarity surrounding the injury situation.
Sangakkara Backs Strict BCCI Rules on Player Availability
Sangakkara also supported the BCCI's firm stance on player availability, stressing that franchises deserve clarity when players sign IPL contracts. "A proper tight policy around that is always a requirement. The BCCI has a strict policy on that. Every person goes through injuries, and if it's a serious injury, (or) a season-ending injury, of course we understand," he said.
The former Sri Lanka captain highlighted the commitment shown by several overseas players who remained with the squad despite limited game time. "We've had players like Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka. They've been here, they've done the hard yards, they've practised, they've carried water for the team," Sangakkara noted.
He further emphasized that while participation ultimately remains a player's decision, franchises should be able to rely on genuine communication regarding availability. Sangakkara believes the BCCI's current regulations help protect teams from uncertainty and ensure that contractual commitments are respected throughout the tournament, creating a fairer environment for all IPL franchises.