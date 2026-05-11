RCB Vs MI, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.