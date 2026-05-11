RCB Vs MI, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in Match 54 of IPL 2026 at Raipur, thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya

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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB beat MI by two wickets that took them to the top spot in IPL 2026 standings

  • Defeat means MI are out of the playoff race

  • RCB's victory was down to the all-round effort of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) held on to their nerves to register a two-wicket win on the final ball against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 match, that was played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday, May 10.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball as well as the bat as it was his six in the final over that helped the defending champions to get over the line against MI, who had themselves to blame.

Chasing 167 for victory, RCB lost Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck as their top-order collapsed, thanks to Corbin Bosch and Deepak Chahar. However, Krunal Pandya came to the rescue with a 46-ball 73 that was laced with five sixes and four fours as the all-rounder staged an epic comeback.

Pandya took RCB from 39-3 to 149-7 on a day when bowlers dominated in Raipur.

Earlier, Tilak Varma’s 57 had helped MI reach 166-7 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 4-23 in four overs.

In reply, Deepak Chahar’s 2-33 and Corbin Bosch’s 4-26 had RCB in trouble but, helped by Pandya, it reached 167-8 in 20 overs.

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The win takes defending champions RCB to the top of the points’ table – 14 points from 11 games, bouncing back from two successive losses. MI is ninth with eight defeats from 11 games and have been knocked out of the playoff race.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Player of the Match

A six off the final over and picking four wickets in the match - Bhuvneshwar Kumar could have scripted a fairytale end to this match. The 36-year-old ended up with figures of 4/23 as well as hitting a six in the final over that helped RCB to a famous win over MI in Raipur on Sunday.

RCB Remaining IPL 2026 Fixtures

  • 13/05 – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Raipur, 7:30 PM

  • 17/05 – Punjab Kings vs RCB, Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

  • 22/05 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

MI Remaining IPL 2026 Fixtures

  • PBKS vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - May 14 - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

  • KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - May 20 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • MI vs RR - 3:30 PM IST - May 24 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Q

Who was awarded the 'Player of the Match' in RCB vs MI match?

A

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was given the 'Player of the Match Award' for his match-winning spell of 4/23.

Q

What is the current update on the IPL 2026 points table after RCB's win over MI?

A

The win takes defending champions RCB to the top of the points’ table – 14 points from 11 games, rebounding from two successive losses. MI is ninth with eight defeats from 11 games and can’t advance.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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