RCB Vs MI, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Raipur?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2026 clash, with the defending champions looking to snatch victory and fighting to solidify their position in the points table

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MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026
RCB lost to MI in their earlier meet in IPL 2026. Photo: X/Mumbai Indians
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB take on MI in match 54 of the ongoing IPL 2026 in Raipur

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru have hit a snag after a brilliant start to the campaign

  • MI's form has been a worry with key players not firing all cylinders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur. The defending champions have hit a snag after a brilliant start to the IPL 2026 season. Rajat Patidar-led side have lost Phil Salt through injury and his replacement, Jacob Bethell has yet to fire all cylinders.

RCB will be hoping their star pacer Josh Hazlewood, returns to form. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been superb with the ball but other bowlers around him have not been upto the mark. Jitesh Sharma's form has also been a concern.

Meanwhile for MI, their team have been really struggling this season. As per reports, Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion remains a doubt. Hardik Pandya's availability also remains doubtful given his injury.

MI's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah looks out of form this season but Rohit Sharma's batting has been a positive sign for the five-time champions.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians will look to depend on their openers, because this season their victories have come through their batting. Their bowling is another major area of concern. Google has given 53% chance of victory to RCB for tonight's fixture with MI standing at 47% chance of winning the match.

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RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: H2H

  • Matches played: 35

  • RCB won: 16

  • MI won: 19

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Hardik Pandya, Krish Bhagat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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