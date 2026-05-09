RCB Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Regain Momentum Against Mumbai To Break Two-Match Losing Streak

RCB and MI renew their fierce IPL rivalry in a high-voltage clash as the five-time champions are on verge of the elimination while the defending champions are coming off two back-to-back losses

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Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah could decide the game in a high-pressure playoff race clash

  • RCB are eyeing a top-two finish, while MI need wins desperately to stay alive in the playoff hunt

  • Hardik Pandya’s return boosts MI ahead of the blockbuster encounter in Raipur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will want their batting group to rebuild its muscle to snap a two-match losing streak, and put their IPL campaign back on track when they face Mumbai Indians in Raipur on May 7, Sunday.

The Royal Challengers were off to an early season flier, winning four out of their first matches and the playoffs entry appeared a mere formality.

But now the situation has changed. The title holders have lost three of their last five matches to slip into a little mid-tournament crisis.

RCB, who is currently third on the table with 12 points from 10 matches, are still in a prime position to enter the knockout stage.

But the Bengaluru outfit will certainly be aware that they have lost a bit of steam towards the business end of the tournament.

The RCB are tied with Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on 12 points, and either RR or GT will go ahead them after their Saturday's match at Jaipur, pushing the Bengalurueans down to fourth.

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That points table scenario in itself is slightly worrying, but apart from that external factor, the RCB will need the batting group regaining its range.

On a tad tacky Ahmedabad pitch against the Titans , the RCB batters failed to go beyond 155 and even the 9-run DLS margin defeat against Lucknow Super Giants was not as close as the margin suggests.

The RCB required 19 runs in the final over to cross the line, but could not come close to that.

Now, RCB batter are up against an even more potent, at least on paper, Mumbai attack that consists of Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar and Will Jacks.

The Raipur, the designated home venue of RCB, pitch is a bit of an unknown commodity and the champions will need their batters at their very best on the weekend.

Faltering Bethell, Jitesh

In that context, RCB would dearly welcome some runs from Jacob Bethell, who came in for an injured Phil Salt.

But his four outings so far have produced 14, 20, 5 and 4, robbing power from RCB's opening combination, and it has left Virat Kohli to do all the heavy lifting.

Equally discomforting is the diminished returns from wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, as his highest score this season is 23.

It has dented RCB's late charge to a certain extent, and he needs to buck the trend at the earliest.

While RCB batting has its own niggles, the MI line-up showed the glimpse of a glorious past, successfully chasing down 228 against LSG in the recent match.

Rohit Sharma marked his return from an injury layoff with a blistering 84 off 44 balls, and the victory gave them a temporary relief after a slew of defeats.

Rohit and his opening companion Ryan Rickelton will have to negate the potent RCB new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

Hardik Pandya missed the match against Lucknow with back spasms, and Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as captain.

Pandya has travelled to Raipur, but his fitness will be monitored closely before taking a final call on his availability for this match.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

Match starts at 7.30pm.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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