RCB Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Regain Momentum Against Mumbai To Break Two-Match Losing Streak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP