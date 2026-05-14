Virat Kohli Back At His Best, Says ‘Pressure Is Privilege’ – An IPL Stats Breakdown For The Chasemaster

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli in action during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli in action during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya