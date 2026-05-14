Virat Kohli Back At His Best, Says ‘Pressure Is Privilege’ – An IPL Stats Breakdown For The Chasemaster

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in IPL 2026 Match 57
Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 105 off 60 balls earned him Player of the Match honours
See the list of records and milestones broken by Virat Kohli on Wednesday
The King has risen, again! Just when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) needed him the most, Virat Kohli played one of the best knocks of his Indian Premier League career, scoring an unbeaten century to fire the defending champions to a six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 Match 57 on Wednesday.
It was a knock for the ages from Kohli. There was a lot of chatter about his unexpected dip in form. The veteran made a good start to the season, but registered back-to-back ducks, including a golden duck against Mumbai Indians (MI). The outside noise surrounding German influencer LizLaz did not help either. Was this Father Time finally catching up to the 37-year-old?
Yet here we are. Kohli finished with a triple-digit score, while RCB ended up as winners in a tough contest. And for all the accolades that Kohli has amassed over the years, his love affair with the gentleman’s game is far from over.
“There’s a reason why people say pressure is a privilege. It actually keeps you humble, keeps you focused, makes you work hard at practice again,” Kohli said in his post-match interview.
“What an honour to be playing at this level. What an honour to be competing with the very best in the world still… Cricket is absolutely something that I truly love… For me, even after all these years and numbers and whatever you said, it’s still the love for the game. I just love hitting the ball in the middle of the bat. And that joy is still there.”
And it’s a joy, indeed, to watch him smash the KKR pacers all over the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur. Vaibhav Arora bore the brunt of his assault in the first over, before Kohli moved on to the others.
There was a stroke of good fortune involved as well, with Rovman Powell unable to hold on to a lofted drive by Kohli off Kartik Tyagi. Once the ball slipped through Powell’s grasp, Kohli, then batting at 21, never looked back.
105 runs off 60 balls at a strike rate of 175, with 11 boundaries and three maximums sprinkled along the way. He deservedly bagged the Player of the Match award for this knock, taking RCB to 194/4 with five balls to spare.
Aprt from firing RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 table, Kohli also smashed several records and milestones along the way. Let’s take a look at those:
RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Records Broken By Virat Kohli
Wednesday’s century was Kohli’s tenth hundred in T20 cricket, making him the only Indian batter to achieve this feat. Only three other cricketers have 10 or more T20 centuries: Chris Gayle (22), Babar Azam (13), and David Warner (10).
The knock was also Kohli’s ninth IPL hundred, two more than second-placed Jos Buttler, who has seven. Three of Kohli’s IPL hundreds have come while chasing – the joint-highest tally in the league, along with Buttler.
Kohli also reached 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the first Indian batter and sixth overall to achieve this feat. He also needed 409 innings to reach this mark, which is the fastest, bettering Chris Gayle’s record (423).
The RCB star also became the first player to score an IPL century after back-to-back ducks. It was also only the second T20 century in New Raipur and the highest individual score there. Kohli also became only the second player, along with Buttler, to score multiple centuries against two different IPL teams.
The POTM award that Kohli won last night was his 21st in the IPL, which is the joint-highest tally by an Indian batter in the league, along with Rohit Sharma. The only two players with more, overall, are AB de Villiers (25) and Chris Gayle (22).
Kohli’s appearance against KKR was his 279th IPL cap, which is a league record. He surpassed fellow former captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who have played 278 IPL matches. Kohli will certainly add more to this tally, starting with RCB’s next match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Sunday.