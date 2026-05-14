RCB Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Jitesh Sharma leave the field after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | PhotoL AP/Abhijit Addya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Jitesh Sharma leave the field after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | PhotoL AP/Abhijit Addya