RCB Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Virat Kohli roared back to form with a record-extending ninth IPL hundred, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and reclaiming first place in the IPL 2026 table

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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RCB Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Jitesh Sharma leave the field after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | PhotoL AP/Abhijit Addya
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in New Raipur

  • Virat Kohli was the star, scoring an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls with 11 fours and three sixes

  • The knock marked Kohli’s ninth IPL century, his first since 2023, and earned him Player of the Match honours

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reclaimed the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 table with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur on Wednesday.

Put in to bat first, KKR lost two wickets inside the powerplay, but Angkrish Raghuvanshi stitched together two significant partnerships with Cameron Green (32 off 24) and Rinku Singh (49 not out off 29) to stabilise the innings. Raghuvanshi finished with a career-best 71 off 46 to take KKR to 192/4.

RCB’s chase suffered an early blow after the wicket of Jacob Bethell, but Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal formed a 92-run partnership to put the match on a plate for the home side. Kohli remained unbeaten with a century, while Padikkal scored 39 off 27. RCB reached 194/4 with five balls to spare.

The result took RCB to the top of the table with 16 points from 12 matches, overtaking Gujarat Titans (GT). Meanwhile, the defeat was a hammerblow for KKR’s playoff hopes, with the three-time champions sitting in eighth place with nine points from 11 games.

PosTeamPldWinLossNRNRRPts
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru12840+1.05316
2Gujarat Titans12840+0.55116
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750+0.33114
4Punjab Kings11641+0.42813
5Chennai Super Kings11650+0.18512
6Rajasthan Royals11650+0.08212
7Delhi Capitals12570-0.99310
8Kolkata Knight Riders11461-0.1989
9Mumbai Indians11380-0.5856
10Lucknow Super Giants11380-0.9076

Virat Kohli – Player of the Match

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It was the Virat Kohli show in New Raipur on Wednesday, with the veteran batter roaring back to form in some style. After registering back-to-back ducks, Kohli stood tall with an unbeaten century as he bagged the Player of the Match award and fired RCB to a crucial win.

Kohli finished the match with 105 off 60 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes. This marked his ninth hundred in the IPL and his first in three years. He achieved further milestones with this knock, becoming the fastest player to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket and also the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Remaining Fixtures

May 17: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders Remaining Fixtures

May 16: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata

May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata

May 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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