IND A Vs SL A LIVE Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Action Next?

India A will take part in a tri-nation series along with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to open the innings for India A in the series
The match will be streamed/televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India
The India A side is set to take part in a tri-nation series along with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, starting from Tuesday, June 9, in Dambulla. The Indian side is full of young talent who have made their mark in the Indian Premier League and are knocking at the door of the national side.
However, one name among these budding stars, who has become a household name even before making his international debut, is the 15-year-old batter from Samastipur, Bihar - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Sooryavanshi rose to fame last year, when he became the youngest player to smash a century in the IPL. However, he was seen in limited matches only; this year, his fame was elevated to the next level when he set the biggest cricketing league of the world on fire with his spectacular hitting and bagged the Orange Cap after smashing 776 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 237.30.
The teen sensation is now banging on the doors of the well-established Indian T20I side, and his selection in the India A squad only takes him closer to his destination of playing for the national team.
While it's only a matter of time till Sooryavanshi plays for India, he has already become fans' apple of the eye and now garners the power bringing people in front of their TV sets, which is why Sony Sports Network, which has the official rights of cricket played in Sri Lanka has decided to televise the India A matches, to ride on the Sooryavanshi wave and attract eyeballs.
The tri-series between the A teams of India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place from June 9 to 21 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka and Sony Sport has made the news off televising the matches official via social media, where they wrote, "The Sooryavanshi Express is coming to light up the stage in a high-octane Tri-series."
India A will face Sri Lanka A in the first ODI of the series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Tuesday, June 9.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces Riyan Parag
Maharashtra Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has replaced the injured Riyan Parag in the Tri-nation squad. Gaikwad will also handle the vice-captaincy duties for India A in the series.
Parag, who was named the skipper for the assignment, has been ruled out of the tri-nation series because of a hamstring injury that he sustained during the IPL. Stylish left-handed batter Tilak Varma will lead the India A side in Parag's absence.
India A Squad for Tri-Nation Series: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Nation Series: Streaming/Telecast Details
When and where will the first ODI between India A and Sri Lanka A be played?
The first ODI of the series between India A and Sri Lanka A will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Tuesday, June 9.
Where can you first ODI between India A and Sri Lanka A?
The first ODI of the tri-nation series between India A and Sri Lanka A will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.