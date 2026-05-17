KKR Vs GT, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 60 – Check Result

Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya

Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya