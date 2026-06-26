Paraguay Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: La Albirroja Aim To Reduce Goal Difference In Last Group Game

Paraguay Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: La Albirroja's Last Stand Against The Socceroos' March to the Knockouts. Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group D is set for a pivotal showdown at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara. With the USA already having secured their place in the Round of 32, Paraguay’s "La Albirroja" and Australia’s "Socceroos" collide in a winner-takes-all battle for survival. Both sides enter this high-stakes encounter locked on three points, knowing that a victory guarantees an automatic path to the knockout stages. Gustavo Alfaro’s Paraguay side, buoyed by a resilient 2-0 victory over Türkiye, will look to counter the Socceroos' physicality with their trademark defensive organization and quick transitions, despite the notable absence of suspended playmaker Miguel Almiron. Meanwhile, Tony Popovic’s Australia arrive eager to redeem their campaign after a tough loss to the hosts, relying on their structured 5-4-1 formation and the dynamic attacking threats of Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure to break through. It’s a do-or-die fixture where fine margins and tactical discipline will dictate who advances and who faces a heartbreaking early exit. See the best photos from the PAR vs AUS football match here:

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26 Jun 2026, 06:34:00 am IST Paraguay Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

26 Jun 2026, 06:33:04 am IST Paraguay Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D (Matchday 3) Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara Kickoff Time: 7:30 AM IST (June 26, 2026) Referee: Clément Turpin (France) Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (France) and Benjamin Pagès (France) Fourth Official: Oshane Nation (Jamaica)