Senegal Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group I Clash At Toronto Stadium

Senegal's Abdoulaye Seck, second from lefdt, scores their first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Olivia White)

1/5 A fan of Iraq waves a flag ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)





2/5 Teams enter the pitch before the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)





3/5 Senegal's Abdoulaye Seck, second from lefdt, scores their first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Olivia White)





4/5 Senegal's Abdoulaye Seck (4) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Olivia White)





5/5 Iraq's Rebin Ghareeb (2) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)





