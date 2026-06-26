Senegal Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group I Clash At Toronto Stadium

Senegal Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Photo Gallery: Senegal face Iraq in a crucial Group I clash at BMO Field, currently known as Toronto Stadium, on Saturday, 27 June. The Lions of Teranga enter their final group fixture needing a victory to strengthen their chances of finishing among the best third-placed teams. After defeats against France and Norway, Senegal will look to bounce back with a strong performance, while Iraq arrive with a slim chance of progression after heavy losses in their opening two matches. With both teams fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive, the Toronto showdown promises to be a tense battle. Get live SEN vs IRQ action in pictures here.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Senegal Vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I AP Photo
Senegal's Abdoulaye Seck, second from lefdt, scores their first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Olivia White)
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Senegal Vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I AP Photo
A fan of Iraq waves a flag ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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Senegal Vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I AP Photo
Teams enter the pitch before the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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Senegal Vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I AP Photo
Senegal's Abdoulaye Seck, second from lefdt, scores their first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Olivia White)
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Senegal Vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I AP Photo
Senegal's Abdoulaye Seck (4) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Olivia White)
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Senegal Vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I AP Photo
Iraq's Rebin Ghareeb (2) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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