Norway Vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group I Clash At Boston Stadium
Norway Vs France Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: One of the standout matches of the World Cup is set to occur in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, where Erling Haaland and the Norwegian team will take on France, led by Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has netted four goals across two matches, bringing his World Cup tally to 16, just two shy of Lionel Messi’s all-time record. In his debut World Cup, Haaland has dazzled fans by scoring twice in victories against Senegal and Iraq. Les Bleus only require a draw to secure the top spot in their group, while a victory for Norway would elevate them to first place in the standings. See the best photos from the NOR vs FRA football match here:
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