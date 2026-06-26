Norway Vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group I Clash At Boston Stadium

Norway's Thelo Aasgaard, center, and his teammates take a walk on the pitch ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 26, 2026 AP

1/4 France assistant coach Guy Stephan, center, takes a walk on the pitch ahead of the match. AP/Martin Meissner





2/4 France's Kylian Mbappe (10) arrives before the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France in Foxborough AP/Steven Senne





3/4 France fans pose before the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston AP





4/4 Norwegian fans pose before the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston AP





