In Muzaffarnagar, A Factory Raid Rekindles Questions About Bonded Labour In India

Summary of this article

When police raided a small disposable paper plate manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district this week, they found 12 men allegedly trapped inside. Investigators said the workers had been lured with promises of jobs but instead spent months, and in some cases more than a year, confined at the factory, where they were allegedly beaten, underfed and forced to work without wages.

The rescue has reignited debate over bonded labour in India. The practice was outlawed five decades ago but continues to surface in parts of the country's informal economy. The case also comes as forced labour has become an increasingly important issue in international trade.

Recently, the United States has proposed additional tariffs on India and dozens of other economies over the enforcement of laws against goods produced through forced labour.

In Muzaffarnagar, police acted after receiving a tip-off that workers were being held captive inside the factory. Officers first sent a decoy to verify the allegations. They then raided the premises on Monday with officials from the labour department and district administration.

The workers rescued were from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Uttarakhand. One worker was from Nepal. Police said some had allegedly remained confined inside the factory for as long as 18 months.

Senior police official Sanjay Kumar Verma described the conditions as marked by "tremendous atrocity". He told the BBC that the injuries found on several workers were "shocking".