Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

Judicial Expansion of Freedom

The Supreme Court of India has played a transformative role in expanding the meaning of freedom. In the landmark Bandhua Mukti Morcha case (1983), Justice P. N. Bhagwati ruled that bonded labour should be presumed wherever poverty and compulsion exist, shifting the burden of proof away from the victim. Between 1981 and 2012, the Court delivered 26 judgements reinforcing immediacy of rescue, simultaneity of rehabilitation, and the principle that denial of minimum wages is itself forced labour under Article 23 of the Constitution.

Yet, despite the law and judicial wisdom, implementation has faltered. Some courts have acquitted offenders on technical grounds, insisting victims prove debt beyond doubt—a demand that ignores the lived reality of dispossession. State governments have at times denied the existence of bonded labour, fearing reputational damage, while victims remain trapped in cycles of exploitation.

Denial and Bureaucratic Failures

If Supreme Court judgements had been translated into action in letter and spirit, India today would have seen far fewer cases of bonded labour. Regretfully, this has not been the case. The enforcement machinery has too often been found in denial, claiming:

Bonded labour was a one-time problem.

It is a thing of the past.

Since there is a central law, the system is deemed abolished “lock, stock and barrel.”