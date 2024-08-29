Outlook RTI: With Rate Of Rescuing Bonded Labourers Down By 80%, Will Centre Be Able To Abolish It By 2030?

The bonded labour system was abolished in India through the Bonded Labour System Abolition Act, 1976. As per the Act, bonded labour is defined as “the system of forced, or partly forced, labour under which a debtor enters, or has, or is presumed to have, entered, into an agreement with the creditor to the effect that in consideration of ‘advance’, ‘customary obligation’, or any other form, “render, by himself or through any member of his family, or any person dependent on him, labour or service to the creditor, or for the benefit of the creditor, for a specified period or for an unspecified period, either without wages or for nominal wages.” However, the social menace continues even after 48 years of its formal abolition. Will the government be able to rehabilitate the existing bonded labour system within 2030, a time frame that they have set for themselves?