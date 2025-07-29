National

Day In Pics: July 29, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 29, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
International Tiger Day
International Tiger Day | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

People look at the Royal Bengal tiger 'Shakti' on International Tiger Day, at Byculla Zoo, in Mumbai.

2/20
Traffic at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
Traffic at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following rainfall, near Signature Tower, in Gurugram.

3/20
Nag Panchami festival in Bengaluru
Nag Panchami festival in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

People perform rituals on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami' festival, at a temple, in Bengaluru.

4/20
Indian cricket team at High Commission event in London
Indian cricket team at High Commission event in London | Photo: @BCCI on X via PTI

Indian Men's cricket team members during an event hosted by the High Commission of India in London.

5/20
Heavy rains in HPs Mandi
Heavy rains in HP's Mandi | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in the debris following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

6/20
Bus-truck collision in Jharkhand
Bus-truck collision in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

People stand near the wreckage of a vehicle after a collision took place between a bus with passengers on board and a truck, loaded with cooking gas cylinders, in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. At least five Kanwariyas were killed and 23 others injured in the accident, according to officials.

7/20
Nag Panchami festival
Nag Panchami festival | Photo: PTI

People perform rituals on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami', in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

8/20
Landslide in WBs Kalimpong
Landslide in WB's Kalimpong | Photo: PTI

People near the debris after a landslide occured due to heavy rainfall, at NH10 in Kalimpong district, West Bengal.

9/20
Flight test of Pralay Missile successfully conducted
Flight test of Pralay Missile successfully conducted | Photo: @DefenceMinIndia on X via PTI

Pralay Missile undergoes a flight test. Two consecutive flight tests of Pralay Missile were conducted successfully by DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, on 28th and 29th July 2025.

10/20
PM Modi with CM Bhajanlal Sharma
PM Modi with CM Bhajanlal Sharma | Photo: @PMOIndia on X via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a meeting, in New Delhi.

11/20
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

12/20
Weather: Rain in Patna
Weather: Rain in Patna | Photo: PTI

A commuter wades through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Patna.

13/20
International Tiger Day
International Tiger Day | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Royal Bengal tiger 'Shakti' on International Tiger Day, at Byculla Zoo, in Mumbai.

14/20
Jai Ram Thakur at Mandi Sadar
Jai Ram Thakur at Mandi Sadar | Photo: @jairamthakurbjp on X via PTI

LoP in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur consoles a woman during his visit to disaster-affected areas of the Mandi Sadar Assembly constituency, in Mandi.

15/20
Flash floods in Mandi
Flash floods in Mandi | Photo: PTI

People walk past vehicles buried under debris after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, in Mandi.

16/20
March by AIMIM West Bengal
March by AIMIM West Bengal | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Members of AIMIM West Bengal take part in a peaceful march against the alleged discrimination and injustice faced by Bengali-speaking people in various BJP-ruled states across the country, at Sealdah in Kolkata.

17/20
International Tiger Day in Kolkata
International Tiger Day in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Children dress up as Royal Bengal Tigers on International Tiger Day, in Kolkata.

18/20
Wrestling contest in Prayagraj
Wrestling contest in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Wrestlers apply soil as they prepare before a bout of traditional wrestling, organised to mark the 'Nag Panchami' festival, in Prayagraj.

19/20
Jackie Shroff shoots for film in Agra
Jackie Shroff shoots for film in Agra | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff poses for pictures with a security personnel during shooting of his film, at the Taj Mahal complex, in Agra.

20/20
Flash floods in Mandi
Flash floods in Mandi | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, in Mandi.

