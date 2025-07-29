Day In Pics: July 29, 2025

People look at the Royal Bengal tiger 'Shakti' on International Tiger Day, at Byculla Zoo, in Mumbai.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following rainfall, near Signature Tower, in Gurugram.
People perform rituals on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami' festival, at a temple, in Bengaluru.
Vehicles stuck in the debris following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
People stand near the wreckage of a vehicle after a collision took place between a bus with passengers on board and a truck, loaded with cooking gas cylinders, in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. At least five Kanwariyas were killed and 23 others injured in the accident, according to officials.
People perform rituals on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami', in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
People near the debris after a landslide occured due to heavy rainfall, at NH10 in Kalimpong district, West Bengal.
Pralay Missile undergoes a flight test. Two consecutive flight tests of Pralay Missile were conducted successfully by DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, on 28th and 29th July 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a meeting, in New Delhi.
A commuter wades through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Patna.
LoP in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur consoles a woman during his visit to disaster-affected areas of the Mandi Sadar Assembly constituency, in Mandi.
People walk past vehicles buried under debris after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, in Mandi.
Members of AIMIM West Bengal take part in a peaceful march against the alleged discrimination and injustice faced by Bengali-speaking people in various BJP-ruled states across the country, at Sealdah in Kolkata.
Children dress up as Royal Bengal Tigers on International Tiger Day, in Kolkata.
Wrestlers apply soil as they prepare before a bout of traditional wrestling, organised to mark the 'Nag Panchami' festival, in Prayagraj.
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff poses for pictures with a security personnel during shooting of his film, at the Taj Mahal complex, in Agra.
Rescue operation underway after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, in Mandi.