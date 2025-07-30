Cricket

India Vs England 5th Test: IND Stars Take The Nets Ahead Of Oval Battle Against Ben Stokes & Co

Indian stars were seen practicing at the nets at Oval sans Jasprit Bumrah as they prepare to take on England in the fifth and final Test starting Thursday, July 31. As per reports, Bumrah will miss the final Test but the Indian management might rope in Akash Deep after recovering from injury. Elsewhere, in the English camp, they might rest Jofra Archer for workload management and bring in Jamie Overton.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos- Sai Sudharsan
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Sai Sudharsan during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Anshul Kamboj
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Anshul Kamboj during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Gautam Gambhir
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's coach Gautam Gambhir and Dhruv Jurel during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India’s Kuldeep Yadav during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India’s Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Gautam Gambhir and Akash Deep
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's coach Gautam Gambhir and Akash Deep during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Akash Deep
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Akash Deep during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London.

