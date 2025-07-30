Cricket

India Vs England 5th Test: IND Stars Take The Nets Ahead Of Oval Battle Against Ben Stokes & Co

Indian stars were seen practicing at the nets at Oval sans Jasprit Bumrah as they prepare to take on England in the fifth and final Test starting Thursday, July 31. As per reports, Bumrah will miss the final Test but the Indian management might rope in Akash Deep after recovering from injury. Elsewhere, in the English camp, they might rest Jofra Archer for workload management and bring in Jamie Overton.