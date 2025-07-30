Parliament Monsoon Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till Tomorrow; Amit Shah Says, 'Hindus Can Never Be Terrorists'

Shah took sharp aim at Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Rajya Sabha during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, accusing him of questioning India’s counter-terror operations for political gain.



“Chidambaram demanded my resignation and questioned Operation Sindoor. He repeatedly challenged the evidence that those involved in the Pahalgam attack were Pakistani terrorists,” Shah said. “Today, I want to ask him—who was he trying to protect? Pakistan? Lashkar-e-Taiba? Or the terrorists themselves?”



“Aren’t you ashamed of this?” Shah asked, adding, “But by God’s grace, on the very day he raised these questions, all three terrorists were killed.”



Shah sharply criticised the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha, accusing it of being responsible for the spread of terrorism in India due to vote-bank and appeasement politics.



“Congress has no right to ask the BJP questions about terrorism. The only reason terrorism spread in the country was because of Congress' vote-bank and appeasement politics,” Shah said during the special debate on Operation Sindoor.