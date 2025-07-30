Parliament Monsoon Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till Tomorrow; Amit Shah Says, 'Hindus Can Never Be Terrorists'

Parliament Session Day 8 | Top Points
EAM S Jaishankar reminisces the origins of India signing Indus Water treaty, blaming then-PM Jawaharlal Nehru of appeasement politics.
In light of the debate whether US President Donald Trump had played a role in the Ceasefire, EAM S Jaishankar asserts that there was no telephonic communication between the US President and the Indian Prime Minister between April 22 and June 16.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Argues People Have Not Been Rehabilitated Properly Since The Wayanad Tragedy
BJP leader JP Nadda, in the scathing attack on the Congress, said that inspite of facing several terror attacks throughout the country, no pressure was put on Pakistan.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not outrightly calling Trump a liar, alleging that if he does so, then the "whole truth" will come out.
Lok Sabha on Wednesday gave a statutory nod to the resolution approving the extension of presidential rule in Manipur. The resolution seeks to extend president's rule in the state by another six months after August 13.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: EAM Jaishankar And House Leader JP Nadda To Address Rajya Sabha Today
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Leader of the House JP Nadda will address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the discussion on Operation Sindoor continues in Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to deliver the concluding speech in Parliament.
According to the source, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to speak at 1 pm, commencing the debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, followed by JP Nadda around 3 pm.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: EAM S Jaishankar Talks About Indus Water Treaty
In his speech about Operation Sindoor, EAM S Jaishankar reminisces the origins of India signing Indus Water treaty, blaming then-PM Jawaharlal Nehru of appeasement politics. “Then PM said that the treaty was a sign of goodwill and friendship. But we have only had terrorism and hatred. Mr. Nehru cared about Pakistani Punjab farmers and not those in Kashmir and Rajasthan”.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: LS Speaker Om Birla Informs He Has Not Accorded Assent To Any Adjournment Motions
He told the house that members would be accorded an opportunity to raise those issues in the Zero Hour after question hour concluded in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: “You self-hyphenated India-Pakistan,” Says S Jaishankar
“When major terror incidents happened, the world saw how India responded and that set global perception. Within three months, we condemned terrorism but we resumed composite dialogue. In a July 2009 meeting, we agreed that terrorism was affecting both countries and it must not affect composite dialogue, giving Balochistan as an example. We had concluded that more was to be gained by not attacking Pakistan than attacking it,” says Jaishankar, responding to accusation of India and Pakistan hyphenation.
He adds, “You allowed terrorist attacks happen and then resumed talks. You self-hyphenated India and Pakistan. How will the world take you seriously?”
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Blood And Water Will Not Flow Together, Says S Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha
Blood and water will not flow together, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha on the suspension of the Indus water treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: "No Phone Call Between Trump And Modi Between April 22 to June 16," Says Jaishankar
In light of the debate whether US President Donald Trump had played a role in the Ceasefire, EAM S Jaishankar asserts that there was no telephonic communication between the US President and the Indian Prime Minister between April 22 and June 16.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: “TRF mentioned by UN report - a first,” Says Jaishankar
Comparing UPA to the Modi era, EAM S Jaishankar says, “We have brought terrorism in the global forums like BRICS, QUAD, UNSC. For the first time, the UN report mentions TRF which member states have noted. One member said that the Pahalgam attack could not have happened without Lashkar-e-Taiba’s help, one highlighted relation between LeT and TRF and another said that the attack was carried out by TRF. We have got on record in UN that TRF is LeT’s proxy and was responsible for Pahalgam”.
He adds, “Even after 26/11, BRICS meeting did not mention these terror groups. The global perception has now changed and is recognising that India will not tolerate terrorism anymore”.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: How Low Can Your Politics Go, Do Not Disrespect Indian Armed Forces, Says S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha says those who claims third party played a role in ceasefire demean the Indian Armed Forces.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: "Operation Sindoor Is The Modi Normal," Says S Jaishankar in His Closing Remarks
EAM S Jaishankar in his closing remarks in Rajya Sabha says, India will not stay silent and will respond to any terrorist attacks against it. He says, "This is the new normal, the Modi normal."
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Argues People Have Not Been Rehabilitated Properly Since The Wayanad Tragedy
She reasoned this was because of the lack of funding and support from the Union Government. The Congress leader argued some funds were released after multiple requests, but they were disbursed as loans and not endowments. “This is unprecedented. People have lost their livelihoods and have no finances left. How can they repay?” she argued.
The Wayanad MP held people of her constituency were struggling one year since the tragedy struck.
“It is my earnest, heartfelt request the Union Govt consider waiving those loans,” she said, adding they represent a proportionately small amount for the Union Govt (about ₹ 90 crore).
On July 30, 2024, a landslides struck the Meppadi panchayat's Chooralmala and Mundakai areas of Wayanad Constituency. As per official numbers, the landslide claimed 298 lives and destroyed hundreds of houses and schools.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Why Did Indira Gandhi Plead The Then US President To Stop The War, Says MP Anurag Thakur
Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, observing contents of late Ms. Gandhi’s letter to then US President Richard Nixon, remarked that it appeared the former Prime Minister was pleading to her counterpart to stop the war. He sought if the Congress leader did not have faith in the Indian army or her government that she to plead in the fashion. Mr. Thakur held the members of the Opposition during their stay in power were “specialists in cowing down”.
He held the former Prime Minister’s action were not indicative of courage but sought to discourage the nation. Furthermore, the Hamirpur MP accused the present Opposition of doing the same “malicious propaganda” that Ms. Gandhi had mentioned with respect to Pakistan in her letter to Mr Nixon.
Mr Thakur’s address was with reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s assertions about the present dispensation “lacking the political will”.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Members Raise Varied Subjects Of Concern In The Zero Hour
Zero Hour is extended to accommodate more members to raise their subjects of concern.
BJP MP Jagadambika Pal sought, considering its expanse, Bhojpuri be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution recognising it among official languages.
Shivganga MP Karti Chidambaram voiced concerns relating to MSMEs’ business being impended in the event of a machinery breakdown, and the elongated process of seeking a claim.
He elaborated that insurance companies seek that the enterprise repair the machinery on their own and then present an invoice to process the claim. “Banks and insurers do not pay for the repair, this impedes business,” he observed. Mr. Chidambaram sought the “niggles” be addressed so that businesses can thrive.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: No Pressure Was Put On Pakistan By The UPA Governments Over Terrorism, Says JP Nadda
BJP leader JP Nadda, in the scathing attack on the Congress, said that inspite of facing several terror attacks throughout the country, no pressure was put on Pakistan.
"The then government took no action in 2005 Delhi Serial bomb blasts, 2006 Varanasi terror attack, 2006 Mumbai local trains bomb blasts," said Nadda.
"We need to understand the limits of their (then Congress govt) appeasement that after 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts by Indian Mujahideen, India and Pakistan agreed on a specific confidence-building measures. Woh hume goliyoon se bhunte rahe aur hum unko biryani khilane chale," said JP Nadda.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: ‘Say sorry to victims,’ says Jaya Bachchan
Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan says, “If you had apologised to the victims, this what not have happened. Humility in power is important. Our Defence Minister keeps talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, but what use if you cannot save even 25 lives. Only bullets cannot solve any issue, it is only via compassion. Be kind and protect those who have elected you. Say sorry”.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: After Operation Sindoor, It’s Operation Silence From The Government, Says CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P.
“When our moral sovereignty was attacked by the American President (Trump), you had no response,” he says.
Mr Kumar requests an X post from the government condemning Donald Trump’s statement on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
He also alleges that some media organisations were indulging in war mongering during the conflict between India and Pakistan.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: JP Nadda Praises NDA Government For Counter Terrorism Initiatives
Praising the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for eliminating terror, BJP leader JP Nadda said that terror attacks stopped in the country after Modi took over. "We had lived in darkness in this country during the UPA governments. From 2014-2025, terror attacks stopped in the country except in Jammu & Kashmir," JP Nadda.
"Talking about Uri surgical strikes..It was the first time after 1947 that the Indian PM came on record and said that the perpetrators of the (Uri) attack will not be spared...And within 3 days, surgical strikes were conducted and terror launching pads were destroyed...This is the changing India...See the political will in comparison to those who said that we will see what to do..." said Nadda.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Truth Will Come Out If PM Modi Calls Trump A Liar, Says Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not outrightly calling Trump a liar, alleging that if he does so, then the "whole truth" will come out.
Mr Gandhi said that right now, Trump is repeatedly claiming to have brokered a ceasefire deal to put pressure on India amid the ongoing trade deal discussions between India and the US.
"It is obvious that Prime Minister has not said that Trump has not lied. Everyone knows what has happened, they are just not able to say, that is the problem. This is the truth, if the PM says (something), then he (Donald Trump) will say by opening up fully, then the whole truth will come out. That is why it is not being said," the LS LoP told reporters outside Parliament.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Guarantee That Such An Attack Won’t Happen Again, says NCP-SP MP Fauzia Khan
She also questions the Defence Minister’s claims of possessing advance surveillance technology and asks why it did not help to avert the Pahalgam attack.
Who has been held accountable for the security lapse in Pahalgam, Dr. Khan asks.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Zero Hour Concludes In Lok Sabha
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Resolution To Extend President’s Rule In Manipur To Be Taken On Next
Speaker Om Birla announces that the next item to be taken up in the Lok Sabha is the statutory resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur by six months. A brief discussion will also take place about the demand for grants for Manipur, as well as the supplementary demand for grants for the year 2025-26.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourns till 5:30 PM
The House is adjourned till 5:30 by the Chair Kumari Selja. During Dr Kakoli Dastidar Ghosh's addresses on Manipur the House was disrupted by another member. As the shouting continues, the House is adjourned for half hour.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Ministers Did Not Give Adequate Response On How Terrorists Crossed The Border, Says Ajit Kumar Bhuyan
“Were there intelligence inputs about the terrorists? Why has the Modi government not responded on Donald Trump’s assertion on ceasefire? What is the net impact of outreach operation by political parties of different States?,” asks Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Anchalik Gana Morcha MP from Assam.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Treat Manipur Issue As Seriously As Pahalgam attacks, Says Congress MP Dr AB Akoijam
Congress MP Dr AB Akoijam from Manipur, highlights that during the earlier discussion on the resolution imposing President’s Rule, no member from Manipur was allowed to speak. He expressed the belief that Manipur is viewed as marginal to the country.
Akoijam said, the imposition of President’s Rule is usually due to breakdown of constitutional mechanism, but here it was to save embarrassment for the ruling party. The Union government has been hand-in-glove with the state government in its actions in the State. The previous CM said that he was acting under the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaker Om Birla interrupts him to add that nothing should be said on the floor of the House without evidence.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: TMCP Leader Abhishek Banerjee Alleges, 'India Is Controlled By Trump'
Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said, "Who is responsible for Pahalgam (terror attack)? You insult Bengal and say that the Bengal government makes Bangladeshis infiltrate. Who is responsible for the borders in Jammu and Kashmir? Who are the Jammu and Kashmir police controlled by? How did four terrorists enter? They boast a lot. They are claiming that people infiltrated through the Bangladesh border, who is responsible for that? Who allowed them to enter?"
"Why would the American President decide when India would stop the war or start the war? Narendra Modi used to say that there was a remote-controlled government before 2014. They used to say that Manmohan Singh was controlled by a remote from 10 Janpath. At least the remote was in Delhi, now the remote is in America… India is being controlled by the American president," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Lok Sabha Approves Extension Of President's Rule In Manipur
Lok Sabha on Wednesday gave a statutory nod to the resolution approving the extension of presidential rule in Manipur. The resolution seeks to extend president's rule in the state by another six months after August 13.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Amit Shah Addresses Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha; Oppn Walks Out
Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday evening during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, outlining the government’s position on the cross-border operation.
He informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian security forces carried out Operation Mahadev on Monday, killing three terrorists linked to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir.
“On Monday, our security forces conducted Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed,” Shah said during his address on internal security and counter-terror efforts.
He further lashed out at the Congress in Rajya Sabha for questioning the timing of the encounter that killed terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.
“Yesterday, you (Congress) were asking why they were killed on this day? Why should they not have been killed yesterday? Because Rahul Gandhi was supposed to deliver his speech? It doesn't work like this,” Shah said, addressing Opposition members.
He accused the Congress of prioritising vote-bank politics over national security. “The entire country is seeing that Congress' priority is not national security and ending terrorism but it is politics, their vote bank and appeasement politics,” Shah added.
However, the Opposition staged a walkout, reiterating its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally address the House.
Parliament Session Day 8 LIVE: Amit Shah Responds To Allegations Made By Chidambaram
Shah took sharp aim at Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Rajya Sabha during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, accusing him of questioning India’s counter-terror operations for political gain.
“Chidambaram demanded my resignation and questioned Operation Sindoor. He repeatedly challenged the evidence that those involved in the Pahalgam attack were Pakistani terrorists,” Shah said. “Today, I want to ask him—who was he trying to protect? Pakistan? Lashkar-e-Taiba? Or the terrorists themselves?”
“Aren’t you ashamed of this?” Shah asked, adding, “But by God’s grace, on the very day he raised these questions, all three terrorists were killed.”
Shah sharply criticised the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha, accusing it of being responsible for the spread of terrorism in India due to vote-bank and appeasement politics.
“Congress has no right to ask the BJP questions about terrorism. The only reason terrorism spread in the country was because of Congress' vote-bank and appeasement politics,” Shah said during the special debate on Operation Sindoor.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the special debate on the operation, Shah said, “Chidambaram said that it cannot be said that Operation Sindoor was decisive. I would like to respond to him, even though he is not here.”
He compared the operation with past wars, saying, “Were the 1965 and 1971 wars decisive? If yes, then why did terrorism continue to spread? Until the enemy is either afraid or reformed, there won’t be a decisive end.”
Shah added, “For all these years, no action was taken to intimidate them, so why would they be afraid?”
He concluded with a strong assertion: “I can proudly say that no Hindu can ever be a terrorist.”
- Times Of India