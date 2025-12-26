Top Maoist Leader Ganesh Uike Killed In Odisha Encounter, Multiple Cadres Dead

A top Maoist leader, Ganesh Uike, with a Rs 1.1 crore bounty was killed in an encounter with security forces in Odisha during an anti-Naxal operation.
A senior Maoist leader, Ganesh Uike, carrying a reward of Rs 1.1 crore was killed in an encounter with security forces in Odisha, officials said on Thursday, marking a major success in an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the state.
The encounter took place in a dense forest area during a coordinated operation by security forces following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres. A prolonged exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the death of the top leader along with several other Maoist members.
Security personnel recovered arms, ammunition and other Maoist-related materials from the encounter site. Officials said the operation was part of intensified efforts to curb left-wing extremism in the region, which has witnessed Maoist activity for decades.
No casualties were reported on the side of the security forces. Search and combing operations are continuing in the area to trace any remaining cadres who may have fled during the gunfight.
Senior officials described the killing of the Maoist leader as a significant blow to the outlawed group’s organisational structure in Odisha and neighbouring regions. Further details are awaited as authorities complete verification and identification procedures.