India Is Failing Our Trafficking And Bonded Labour Survivors

The year was 1997. Fourteen-year-old Rajesh Sada, who lived in Raghunathpur village in Saharsa, Bihar, was playing in a field when a woman approached him. She said she would take him to a mela. “I had never stepped out of my village. So the idea excited me,” says Sada, now 38. It was a trap. He was trafficked and taken all the way to Ramnathi village in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh and dumped in a kaaleen (carpet) making facility where a dozen other children were already working. He was held captive for three years. “Work would start at 6 am and end at midnight. He was not allowed to go out, he was not paid. “We had to cut wool to make kaaleen. The knives were sharp and we had cut marks on our hands. The woollen dust would stick on the wound and it hurt,” he says.