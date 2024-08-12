National

Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers

Despite government schemes for rehabilitation, bonded labourers continue to wait for promised support while managing daily life in their modest home. As the nation is celebrating its 77th anniversary of independence, bonded labourers remain a pervasive issue, particularly in regions like Bihar, where individuals and families are trapped in cycles of exploitation and poverty. Forced to work under harsh conditions with little to no pay, many find themselves bound by debts or deceit, their freedom and dignity compromised. Despite legal frameworks and government schemes aimed at eradicating this practice, many victims continue to face unfulfilled promises and ongoing struggles. However, stories of resilience and transformation shine through, as some manage to break free and rebuild their lives, highlighting both the severity of the issue and the enduring hope for change and justice. These photos remind us that even after so many years of independence, the problem of bonded labourers is still huge and should not be avoided.