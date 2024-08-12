National

Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers

Despite government schemes for rehabilitation, bonded labourers continue to wait for promised support while managing daily life in their modest home. As the nation is celebrating its 77th anniversary of independence, bonded labourers remain a pervasive issue, particularly in regions like Bihar, where individuals and families are trapped in cycles of exploitation and poverty. Forced to work under harsh conditions with little to no pay, many find themselves bound by debts or deceit, their freedom and dignity compromised. Despite legal frameworks and government schemes aimed at eradicating this practice, many victims continue to face unfulfilled promises and ongoing struggles. However, stories of resilience and transformation shine through, as some manage to break free and rebuild their lives, highlighting both the severity of the issue and the enduring hope for change and justice. These photos remind us that even after so many years of independence, the problem of bonded labourers is still huge and should not be avoided.

Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Mithilesh Rajbanshi with his wife, mother and sister-in-law at their home in Bargaon village, Gaya, Bihar. Three of them worked as bonded labour for years in farms of the local landlord and brick kilns.

2/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Mithilesh’s wife Pratima Devi, a rescued bonded labour from Lucknow brick kiln standing at her house in Bargaon village at Gaya district.

3/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Brick Kiln workers loading bricks in a truck near Patna.

4/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Deepak, 14, a resident of Bishanpur Kamdev village at Sitamarhi district in Bihar was taken away by a trafficker to Chennai to work in a plastic factory. He worked as a bonded labour for eight months.

5/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Deepak’s mother cooking food at their mud house. Though the Central government scheme mandates a house as rehabilitation measure, they haven’t got it yet.

6/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Dulari Devi in her 70s recalls those days of bondage when she, her husband, father in law- all used to work at the land of local Zamindar at Bargaon in Gaya district, Bihar.

7/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Gautam a rescued child who was earlier working as bonded labour in bag factory at Chennai, is now with his family at Rupauli village, Sitamarhi, Bihar.

8/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Govind Paswan, a former bonded labourer from Sitamarhi district of Bihar showing his release certificate. After rehabilitation, Govind has now become ward member of his panchayat.

9/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Children rescued from a bag factory in Chennai have been re-admitted to their school in Sitamarhi, Bihar

10/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Govind Paswan, a former bonded labourer from Sitamarhi district of Bihar. After rehabilitation, Govind has now become ward member of his panchayat.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. AIFF Assures I-League Clubs Of Better Quality Broadcast Production
  2. Atletico Madrid Sign Julian Alvarez From Manchester City In Potential 95-Million-Euro Deal
  3. David De Gea 'Never Thought About' Retirement During Exile Before Fiorentina Move
  4. Savinho Has Stamina For Manchester City's Hectic Schedule, Says Guardiola
  5. EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Extends Discussion On Broadcasting Services Bill, Seeks Suggestions By Oct 15
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Influential Man Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt In Kanauj; BJP Slams SP
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Over 130 Still Missing, Death Toll Rises To 231, Says Kerala Minister
  4. ‘From Nehru To Manmohan Singh, Never Seen Any PM Divide People On Religion': Farooq Abdullah
  5. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  2. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  3. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
World News
  1. In A First, Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Military Operating Inside Russia's Kursk
  2. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  3. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
  4. Congo: Islamic State Group Militants Kill 12 People In North Kivu
  5. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged