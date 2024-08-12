Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers

Mithilesh Rajbanshi with his wife, mother and sister-in-law at their home in Bargaon village, Gaya, Bihar. Three of them worked as bonded labour for years in farms of the local landlord and brick kilns.
Mithilesh’s wife Pratima Devi, a rescued bonded labour from Lucknow brick kiln standing at her house in Bargaon village at Gaya district.
Brick Kiln workers loading bricks in a truck near Patna.
Deepak, 14, a resident of Bishanpur Kamdev village at Sitamarhi district in Bihar was taken away by a trafficker to Chennai to work in a plastic factory. He worked as a bonded labour for eight months.
Deepak’s mother cooking food at their mud house. Though the Central government scheme mandates a house as rehabilitation measure, they haven’t got it yet.
Dulari Devi in her 70s recalls those days of bondage when she, her husband, father in law- all used to work at the land of local Zamindar at Bargaon in Gaya district, Bihar.
Gautam a rescued child who was earlier working as bonded labour in bag factory at Chennai, is now with his family at Rupauli village, Sitamarhi, Bihar.
Govind Paswan, a former bonded labourer from Sitamarhi district of Bihar showing his release certificate. After rehabilitation, Govind has now become ward member of his panchayat.
Children rescued from a bag factory in Chennai have been re-admitted to their school in Sitamarhi, Bihar
