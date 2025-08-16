Rescue Operations Enter Third Day In J&K’s Kishtwar

75 people have been reported as missing by their families while locals suggest that hundreds might have been swept away by the floods and buried under rubble. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, visited the devastated village late Friday night and reviewed ongoing rescue and relief efforts carried out by the police, army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration, and local volunteers operating in the high-altitude terrain.

