Kishtwar: 21 Out Of 46 Dead Identified; NDRF Team Reaches Cloudburst-Hit Village

Despite incessant rainfall, the rescue and relief operations resumed early Friday following a night-long pause due to inclement weather conditions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jheelum Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cloudburst hits Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar
Cloudburst hits Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At least 46 people have been killed, while several others are still missing. 21 bodies have been identified.

  • Despite incessant rainfall, the rescue and relief operations resumed early Friday following a night-long pause.

  • The flash flood damaged at least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples.

At least 46 people have been killed while several others are still missing as a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday reached Kishtwar's cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, officials said.

"The NDRF team is joining the operation currently underway in the village. They reached Gulabgarh late in the night," Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma told PTI.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have identified 21 bodies of the 46 that were retrieved from Chisoti village.

Chashoti is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district (photo for representation purposes - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
At least 40 Feared Dead After Cloudburst in J&K's Chashoti; Machail Mata Yatra Suspended

BY Outlook News Desk

Rescue Ops Underway

Despite incessant rainfall, the rescue and relief operations resumed early Friday following a night-long pause due to inclement weather conditions.

According to PTI, so far, 167 people have been rescued in an injured condition. While 69 others are reported missing by their relatives, several others are believed to be trapped following the deadly deluge. Of those rescued on Thursday, 38 are in serious condition, officials said.

Over five columns of 60 army personnel each, totalling 300 troops, along with medical detachments of the White Knight Corps, have been deployed who have been working tirelessly in coordination with the police, SDRF, and other civilian agencies to save lives and assist those in need.

The temporary 24-hour ban on the Char Dham Yatra has been lifted - | Photo: PTI
24-Hour Ban On Char Dham Lifted Following The Uttarakhand Cloudburst

BY Outlook News Desk

Kishtwar Cloudburst: Flash Flood Flattens Buildings, Temples, Bridges

The flash flood triggered by the deadly cloudburst destroyed at least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, and a 30-metre span bridge, besides over a dozen vehicles, officials told PTI.

Videos showed torrents of muddy water, silt, and rubble tearing through the steep slopes, destroying everything in the way. Houses folded over like a pack of cards, rocks came tumbling down, blocking roads and rescue paths, the mudslide turning the verdant landscape to a grim brown-grey.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, are camping in the area to oversee the multi-agency operation on the ground.

A large number of people had gathered there for the annual Machail Mata yatra that began on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5. The 8.5 km trek to the 9,500-feet shrine begins from Chositi, which is about 90 km from Kishtwar town. The yatra remained suspended for the second day on Friday.

Helpline:

The helpline numbers for five officials been put on duty for the control room are: 9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, and 7006463710.

Since the tragedy, the help desk has received numerous distress calls, an official said, adding that authorities are working to trace 67 people reported missing by families.

A senior official told PTI, “Out of 45 bodies retrieved so far, 21 have been identified by their families. The rest are being identified.” He added, “We have shared pictures of the bodies with them so that they can be identified,” noting that families have been calling to check on the whereabouts of their loved ones following the cloudburst.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son