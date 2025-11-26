Women’s Participation in Jharkhand Mines Rises Sharply After 2019 Rule Change: DGMS

Female workforce jumps from 20 to 178 in underground mines and 64 to 442 in opencast mines as industry pushes gender diversity.

  • DGMS data shows a significant rise in women working in Jharkhand’s opencast and underground mines following the 2019 amendment easing restrictions on female employment.

  • Officials say mining companies and stakeholders have improved safety, amenities, and policies to support women entering the sector.

  • Women miners like Tata Steel’s Bandi Gayatri report growing interest, better facilities, and a safe, equal work environment despite underground challenges.

Women's engagement in both opencast and underground mines in Jharkhand has increased since 2019, according to Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) Ujjawal Tah on Wednesday.

According to him, the number of female employees in underground mining has increased from 20 to 178, while the number in opencast mines has increased from just 64 in 2020 to 442.

On the fringes of the conference on "Women in Mining: Transforming Today, Redefining Tomorrow," which was being held here by Tata Steel Ltd., Noamundi, under the auspices of the DGMS, Tah was addressing media.

He continued by saying that in January 2019, the DGMS changed Section 46 of the Mines Act, 1952, which eliminated a number of limitations on women's employment in opencast and underground mines.

Speaking about the colloquium, Tah stated that it seeks to use the experiences of top mining companies to document the advancements made in improving gender diversity in the mining industry.

The DGMS added that industry leaders, mine operators, and other stakeholders have all worked together to achieve notable success in this field. "Whatever feedback we receive through this conclave will be considered for future policy decisions," he stated.

The data on women miners clearly demonstrates their growing interest in pursuing careers in mining, and comprehensive guidelines on safety measures for women in mining will be issued, he stated.

"At present, necessary amenities and facilities are being provided; we are ensuring that no woman works alone inside a mine, and separate washrooms and restrooms for women miners are being made available," Tah said.

Such conclaves will be organised from time to time to better understand their experiences and requirements, he stated.

Bandi Gayatri, the Senior Manager of Operations at an underground coal mine in the Jharia Division, talked about her experiences during the conclave. She mentioned that she started working for Tata Steel in 2022 as a Graduate Trainee Manager.

In 2023, the management made the forward-thinking decision to place women in underground coal mines for the first time following a year of training.

According to Gayatri, they were invited to volunteer if they wanted to work there.

"Initially, three of us showed interest and were posted to underground mines. More women are now joining, and the number is steadily growing. We have been provided with all necessary amenities and facilities, and the company ensures a safe and conducive working environment for underground operations,” she stated.

"Everyone is focused solely on their work, and we are treated as equals," Gayatri said.

Before moving to underground mining, she had worked for six months in Noamundi.

"Working in underground mines is challenging. Poor ventilation and roof falls are common problems. We deploy trained personnel to assess and take immediate action on these issues," she said.

