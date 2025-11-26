Women’s Participation in Jharkhand Mines Rises Sharply After 2019 Rule Change: DGMS

Women's engagement in both opencast and underground mines in Jharkhand has increased since 2019, according to Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) Ujjawal Tah on Wednesday.



According to him, the number of female employees in underground mining has increased from 20 to 178, while the number in opencast mines has increased from just 64 in 2020 to 442.



On the fringes of the conference on "Women in Mining: Transforming Today, Redefining Tomorrow," which was being held here by Tata Steel Ltd., Noamundi, under the auspices of the DGMS, Tah was addressing media.