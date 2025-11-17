NGT Fines Sonbhadra DM for Delayed Report on Illegal Mining Probe.

NGT imposed Rs.10,000 fine on the Sonbhadra DM for not submitting a mandated report on illegal and midstream mining.
A joint committee formed in April failed to meet its June 23 deadline despite an extension, prompting the tribunal’s action.
The DM claimed the report was filed on November 13, but the NGT said the delay affected the hearing; next hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2026.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of Rs.10,000 on the district magistrate (DM) of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, for failing to comply with its directive to submit a report on alleged illegal mining in the district.
This order was issued on November 13, by a bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel. The bench noted that, in April, a joint committee headed by the district magistrate including representatives from the Environment Ministry’s Lucknow regional office, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) failed in in its task of evaluating mining in the region, PTI reported.
The committee was tasked with inspecting the site, determining the scale of illegal mining, verifying allegations of midstream mining, and checking the status of required environmental clearances.
It was expected to submit its report by June 23. However, the report was not filed within a deadline. The NGT subsequently extended the submission date in August by four weeks and also sought an explanation from the DM for conducting the joint inspection only on June 30—more than two months late.
The tribunal recorded the DM’s claim that the report was submitted on the morning of November 13 but said the delay had held up proceedings. The matter will be heard next on January 28, 2026, PTI reported.
