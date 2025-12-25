Chandigarh Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Match?

Uttar Pradesh beat Hyderabad by 84 runs in round 1
Chandigarh suffered a 10-wicket loss to Jammu and Kashmir in opener
Match not to be live streamed or telecast in India
The Manan Vohra-led Chandigarh face Rinku Singh's Uttar Pradesh in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A in Rajkot on Friday (December 26). Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live.
The teams kicked off their campaigns in contrasting fashions. UP rode Zeeshan Ansari's four-wicket haul to bowl Hyderabad out for 240 after posting a 324-run total. Chandigarh, on the other hand, suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Jammu and Kashmir.
UP skipper Rinku has been picked in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup as well as the New Zealand series, and would seek some more quality time in the middle with the bat before embarking on international duty.
Chandigarh Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?
The Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A in Rajkot on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 9am IST.
Where will the Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be telecast and live streamed?
The Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. Only two matches will be telecast and live streamed in round 2 of VHT: Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.
Chandigarh Vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads
Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh (c), Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Vipraj Nigam, Vineet Panwar, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Kartik Tyagi, Zeeshan Ansari, Aaradhya Yadav, Adarsh Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Kunal Tyagi, Kartik Yadav
Chandigarh: Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Arjun Azad, Tushar Joshi (wk), Ankit Kaushik, Taranpreet Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Jagjit Singh, Nishunk Birla, Rohit Dhanda, Sandeep Sharma, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Hardik Chowdhry, Nikhil Thakur, Sanyam Saini