SC Slams Haryana for Uprooting 40 Trees to Build Road to BJP Office, Warns Govt of Action

The Supreme Court pulled up the Haryana government and its urban development body on Wednesday for uprooting forty fully grown trees in order to construct an accessible road to a recently built BJP office in Karnal. The court called this "pathetic" and warned that they would be "taken to task" if they failed to provide a remedial action plan.



A petition filed by a veteran of the 1971 war was being heard by a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan. The petitioner was contesting the high court's May 3 dismissal of his plea against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana's arbitrary acquisition of a plot in a residential area and the subsequent construction of an access road for its office by uprooting forty fully-grown trees in a green space.