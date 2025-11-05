Rahul Alleges Haryana Polls ‘Stolen’, Says EC Colluded with BJP; Claims 25 Lakh Fake Voter Entries

Rahul Gandhi displayed evidence of a woman listed 22 times across 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency, calling it proof of a "centralised operation".

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi defamation case
Rahul Gandhi | Photo: Nand Kumar/PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "lying" about the use of house number zero for homeless voters.

  • Gandhi urged young people to recognise the seriousness of the issue, warning that their "future is being stolen".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited electoral list data from Haryana to claim that 25 lakh entries were "fake" and the assembly polls last year were "stolen", as he accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to make them win.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he is questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in the country and therefore, is doing so with 100 per cent proof.

Gandhi alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two election commissioners colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory in Haryana and claimed that "they are in partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Operation Sarkar Chori' was launched to convert the landslide Congress victory into loss in Haryana, the former party president alleged.

He also alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is "lying" to the people of India when he stated that house number zero is given to homeless people and that is the reality of zero number houses.

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan here, Gandhi cited the electoral list of Haryana to claim that 25,41,144 were fake voters with multiple examples of duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk voters.

Related Content
Related Content

"Why is the Election Commission not removing duplicates? It is because if it does so, it would result in fair elections and it doesn't want fair elections," Gandhi said.

"All polls pointed to a Congress victory in Haryana. The five top exit polls said Congress is sweeping. The other thing that was surprising was that for the first time in Haryana, the postal votes were different from the result. In postal ballots, Congress got 73 seats while the BJP got 17 seats," he said.

Gandhi claimed that thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in UP and Haryana both.

During the presser, Gandhi showed a picture of a woman who appears on the voter list 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency, and said this shows that this was a 'centralised operation'.

He claimed that the picture of the woman used for multiple entries is from Brazil.

She is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana which is proof of a centralised operation, Gandhi said.

He alleged that there were 25,41,144 'vote chori' entries on the list which are fake in Haryana.

"One in 8 voters in Haryana are fake and despite that the Congress loses by 22,779 votes which was the difference in eight seats," Gandhi said.

"I was in shock, I simply could not believe what we found. I asked the team to cross check multiple times. I want young people, Gen Z to understand this clearly as your future is being stolen," Gandhi said.

He claimed that a plan was in motion to convert a landslide victory of the Congress into a loss in Haryana.

Gandhi also played out a video of now Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who two days before counting, stated that the BJP would win and "we have a system in place".

"We suspected, once we did Mahadevapura and Aland, that this is not happening in just one constituency but this is being done at the state and national level," Gandhi said In September, Gandhi had accused CEC Kumar of protecting those who "destroyed democracy" and cited data from Karnataka Assembly constituency Aland to claim that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

In August, Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had claimed that over one lakh votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka.

The Election Commission had, however, dubbed the charges as "incorrect and baseless" and asserted that no deletion of votes can happen without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person.

The BJP won 48 seats in the 2024 assembly polls. The Congress, which was predicted to win by many exit polls, won 37 seats. The INLD won two seats while independent candidates bagged three in the 90-member Assembly.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Siddique Removes Aarif And Karan In Same Over | NEP 221/8 (48)

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Bracewell Departs; Neesham, Santner Lead 165-Run Chase | NZ 97/6 (14)

  3. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  5. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  2. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  3. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  4. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  5. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  3. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  4. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  5. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release