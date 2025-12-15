Dowry Eradication an Urgent Constitutional Need: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court stated on Monday that the abolition of dowries is an urgent constitutional and societal imperative, pointing out that current legislation suffers from "ineffectiveness" and "misuse" and that the wicked practice is still widespread.



A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh issued several directives, emphasising that "concentrated effort" was required to address the issue. One of these directives asked the high courts to determine the number of pending cases about sections 304-B and 498-A of the IPC, from earliest to latest, to expedite their resolution.



Section 498-A of the former Indian Penal Code addresses the crime of a husband or his family members abusing a married woman, while Section 304-B deals with dowry death.